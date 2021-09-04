Leads

Week 1: College football schedule, TV Channels, and how to watch

By:
In: Leads
September 4, 2021
    • 0
    college-football-live-stream

    A complete weekend of college football is slated for Saturday, September 4, and here are all the live television channels and streaming options, as well as the kick-off time for each contest.

    There are several matchups scheduled for this Week 1 list of fixtures, including the clash between No. 5 Georgia against No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game time for this encounter is 7:30 pm and ABC will provide the television coverage. Live streaming is on WatchESPN.com.

    Before that though, defending college football playoff champion and No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 14 Miami (FL) in Atlanta, GA at 3:30pm. Live-action will also be on ABC and streaming is on WatchESPN.com.

    See Complete College Football Week 1 Schedule Below

    Saturday, September 4
    Matchup Time (ET) TV/Mobile
    Fordham at Nebraska 12:00pm BTN
    ULM at Kentucky 12:00pm SECN
    Temple at Rutgers 12:00pm BTN
    Tulane at No. 2 Oklahoma 12:00pm ABC
    Holy Cross at UConn 12:00pm CBSSN
    Colgate at Boston College 12:00pm ACCN
    Western Michigan at Michigan 12:00pm ESPN
    Stanford vs. Kansas State (in Arlington, TX) 12:00pm FS1
    No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin 12:00pm FOX
    Army at Georgia State 12:00pm ESPNU
    Fresno State at 11 Oregon 2:00pm P12N
    Lafayette at Air Force 2:00pm Stadium
    Rice at Arkansas 2:00pm ESPN+/SECN+
    No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa 3:30pm BTN
    No. 14 Miami (FL) vs. No. 1 Alabama (in Atlanta, GA) 3:30pm ABC
    Marshall at Navy 3:30pm CBSSN
    Miami (Ohio) at No. 8 Cincinnati 3:30pm ESPN+
    West Virginia at Maryland 3:30pm ESPN
    UMass at Pitt 4:00pm ACCN
    Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State 4:00pm ESPNU
    Montana State at Wyoming 4:00pm ESPN+
    Central Michigan at Missouri 4:00pm SECN
    No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas 4:30pm FOX
    Northern Iowa at 7 Iowa State 4:30pm ESPN+
    San Jose State at No. 15 USC 5:00pm P12N
    Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern 6:00pm ESPN3
    Campbell at Liberty 6:00pm ESPN3
    Nicholls at Memphis 7:00pm ESPN+
    Missouri State at Oklahoma State 7:00pm ESPN+
    Monmouth at Middle Tennessee 7:00pm ESPN3
    Texas Tech vs. Houston (in Houston, TX) 7:00pm ESPN
    Syracuse at Ohio 7:00pm CBSSN
    Southern at Troy 7:00pm ESPN3
    Oregon State at Purdue 7:00pm FS1
    Norfolk State at Toledo 7:00pm ESPN3
    Central Arkansas at Arkansas State 7:00pm ESPN3
    Eastern Illinois at South Carolina 7:00pm ESPN+/SECN+
    Baylor at Texas State 7:00pm ESPN+
    Akron at Auburn 7:00pm ESPN+/SECN+
    Abilene Christian at SMU 7:00pm ESPN+
    No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson (in Charlotte, NC) 7:30pm ABC
    NIU at Georgia Tech 7:30pm ACCN
    Northwestern State at North Texas 7:30pm ESPN3
    UTSA at Illinois 7:30pm BTN
    William & Mary at Virginia 7:30pm RSN/ESPN3
    Florida Atlantic at No. 13 Florida 7:30pm SECN
    Southern Miss at South Alabama 8:00pm ESPN+
    Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M 8:00pm ESPNU
    Montana at No. 20 Washington 8:00pm P12N
    Duquesne at TCU 8:00pm ESPN+
    ETSU at Vanderbilt 8:00pm ESPN+/SECN+
    No. 16 LSU at UCLA 8:30pm FOX
    Bethune-Cookman at UTEP 9:00pm ESPN3
    New Mexico State at San Diego State 10:30pm CBSSN
    Arizona vs. BYU (in Las Vegas, NV) 10:30pm ESPN
    Nevada at California 10:30pm FS1
    Utah State at Washington State 11:00pm P12N
    Portland State at Hawaii 11:59pm Spectrum PPV

    Related Posts

    About The Author

    CEDRIC HANCOCK

    As a youngster, I was never really good at sports, even though I tried my hardest. Nevertheless, I am big fan of writing and enjoys reporting from events across the globe. I am Cedrick. Love!