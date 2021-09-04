Week 1: College football schedule, TV Channels, and how to watch

A complete weekend of college football is slated for Saturday, September 4, and here are all the live television channels and streaming options, as well as the kick-off time for each contest.
There are several matchups scheduled for this Week 1 list of fixtures, including the clash between No. 5 Georgia against No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game time for this encounter is 7:30 pm and ABC will provide the television coverage. Live streaming is on WatchESPN.com.
Before that though, defending college football playoff champion and No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 14 Miami (FL) in Atlanta, GA at 3:30pm. Live-action will also be on ABC and streaming is on WatchESPN.com.
See Complete College Football Week 1 Schedule Below
Saturday, September 4
Matchup Time (ET) TV/Mobile
Fordham at Nebraska 12:00pm BTN
ULM at Kentucky 12:00pm SECN
Temple at Rutgers 12:00pm BTN
Tulane at No. 2 Oklahoma 12:00pm ABC
Holy Cross at UConn 12:00pm CBSSN
Colgate at Boston College 12:00pm ACCN
Western Michigan at Michigan 12:00pm ESPN
Stanford vs. Kansas State (in Arlington, TX) 12:00pm FS1
No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin 12:00pm FOX
Army at Georgia State 12:00pm ESPNU
Fresno State at 11 Oregon 2:00pm P12N
Lafayette at Air Force 2:00pm Stadium
Rice at Arkansas 2:00pm ESPN+/SECN+
No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa 3:30pm BTN
No. 14 Miami (FL) vs. No. 1 Alabama (in Atlanta, GA) 3:30pm ABC
Marshall at Navy 3:30pm CBSSN
Miami (Ohio) at No. 8 Cincinnati 3:30pm ESPN+
West Virginia at Maryland 3:30pm ESPN
UMass at Pitt 4:00pm ACCN
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State 4:00pm ESPNU
Montana State at Wyoming 4:00pm ESPN+
Central Michigan at Missouri 4:00pm SECN
No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas 4:30pm FOX
Northern Iowa at 7 Iowa State 4:30pm ESPN+
San Jose State at No. 15 USC 5:00pm P12N
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern 6:00pm ESPN3
Campbell at Liberty 6:00pm ESPN3
Nicholls at Memphis 7:00pm ESPN+
Missouri State at Oklahoma State 7:00pm ESPN+
Monmouth at Middle Tennessee 7:00pm ESPN3
Texas Tech vs. Houston (in Houston, TX) 7:00pm ESPN
Syracuse at Ohio 7:00pm CBSSN
Southern at Troy 7:00pm ESPN3
Oregon State at Purdue 7:00pm FS1
Norfolk State at Toledo 7:00pm ESPN3
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State 7:00pm ESPN3
Eastern Illinois at South Carolina 7:00pm ESPN+/SECN+
Baylor at Texas State 7:00pm ESPN+
Akron at Auburn 7:00pm ESPN+/SECN+
Abilene Christian at SMU 7:00pm ESPN+
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson (in Charlotte, NC) 7:30pm ABC
NIU at Georgia Tech 7:30pm ACCN
Northwestern State at North Texas 7:30pm ESPN3
UTSA at Illinois 7:30pm BTN
William & Mary at Virginia 7:30pm RSN/ESPN3
Florida Atlantic at No. 13 Florida 7:30pm SECN
Southern Miss at South Alabama 8:00pm ESPN+
Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M 8:00pm ESPNU
Montana at No. 20 Washington 8:00pm P12N
Duquesne at TCU 8:00pm ESPN+
ETSU at Vanderbilt 8:00pm ESPN+/SECN+
No. 16 LSU at UCLA 8:30pm FOX
Bethune-Cookman at UTEP 9:00pm ESPN3
New Mexico State at San Diego State 10:30pm CBSSN
Arizona vs. BYU (in Las Vegas, NV) 10:30pm ESPN
Nevada at California 10:30pm FS1
Utah State at Washington State 11:00pm P12N
Portland State at Hawaii 11:59pm Spectrum PPV