Week 1 NFL preseason schedule and how to watch live? – August 11-14

Here is the complete schedule for the NFL preseason games along with the live television and streaming coverage on Week 1 from Thursday, 11 August through Sunday, 14 August. Games will be streamed live on the NFL Network online and on television. Grab your NFL pass today!

Live streaming coverage will begin with two games on the preseason Thursday night football schedule as the New England Patriots will host the New York Giants live on the NFL network, starting at 7:00 pm ET at Gillette Stadium, in Foxboro.

Games two on Thursday night will kick off at 7:30 pm with the Tennessee Titans traveling to the M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, there are five games on the schedule for Friday, including the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers battle at Levi’s Stadium, starting at 8:30 pm ET and live on the NFL Network.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears will meet on Saturday, live on the NFL Network at Soldier Field, starting at 1:00 pm, while the Dallas Cowboys are at the Denver Broncos at 9:00 pm at Field at Mile High.

Week 1 NFL Preseason Games, TV Channels, and Schedule

Thursday, August 11
MATCHUPTIME (ET)NAT TVLOCATION
New York GiantsNew England Patriots7:00 PMNFL NETGillette Stadium, Foxboro
Tennessee TitansBaltimore Ravens7:30 PMM&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Friday, August 12
MATCHUPTIME (ET)NAT TVLOCATION
Atlanta FalconsDetroit Lions6:00 PMNFL NETFord Field, Detroit
Cleveland BrownsJacksonville7:00 PMTIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville
Arizona CardinalsCincinnati Bengals7:30 PMPaycor Stadium, Cincinnati
New York JetsPhiladelphia Eagles7:30 PMLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Green Bay PackersSan Francisco 49ers8:30 PMNFL NETLevi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
Saturday, August 13
MATCHUPTIME (ET)NAT TVLOCATION
Kansas City ChiefsChicago Bears1:00 PMNFL NETSoldier Field, Chicago
Carolina Panthers Washington Commanders1:00 PMFedExField, Landover
Indianapolis ColtsBuffalo Bills4:00 PMNFL NETHighmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Seattle SeahawksPittsburgh Steelers7:00 PMNFL NETAcrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Miami DolphinsTampa Bay Buccaneers7:30 PMRaymond James Stadium, Tampa
New Orleans SaintsHouston Texans8:00 PMNRG Stadium, Houston
Dallas CowboysDenver Broncos9:00 PMNFL NETEmpower Field at Mile High, Denver
Los Angeles RamsLos Angeles Chargers10:00 PMSoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Sunday, August 14
MATCHUPTIME (ET)NAT TVLOCATION
Minnesota VikingsLas Vegas Raiders4:25 PMNFL NETAllegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Author

