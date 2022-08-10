Week 1 NFL preseason schedule and how to watch live? – August 11-14

Here is the complete schedule for the NFL preseason games along with the live television and streaming coverage on Week 1 from Thursday, 11 August through Sunday, 14 August. Games will be streamed live on the NFL Network online and on television. Grab your NFL pass today!

Live streaming coverage will begin with two games on the preseason Thursday night football schedule as the New England Patriots will host the New York Giants live on the NFL network, starting at 7:00 pm ET at Gillette Stadium, in Foxboro.

Games two on Thursday night will kick off at 7:30 pm with the Tennessee Titans traveling to the M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, there are five games on the schedule for Friday, including the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers battle at Levi’s Stadium, starting at 8:30 pm ET and live on the NFL Network.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears will meet on Saturday, live on the NFL Network at Soldier Field, starting at 1:00 pm, while the Dallas Cowboys are at the Denver Broncos at 9:00 pm at Field at Mile High.

Week 1 NFL Preseason Games, TV Channels, and Schedule

Thursday, August 11 MATCHUP TIME (ET) NAT TV LOCATION New York Giants New England Patriots 7:00 PM NFL NET Gillette Stadium, Foxboro Tennessee Titans Baltimore Ravens 7:30 PM M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Friday, August 12 MATCHUP TIME (ET) NAT TV LOCATION Atlanta Falcons Detroit Lions 6:00 PM NFL NET Ford Field, Detroit Cleveland Browns Jacksonville 7:00 PM TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals 7:30 PM Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati New York Jets Philadelphia Eagles 7:30 PM Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers 8:30 PM NFL NET Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

Saturday, August 13 MATCHUP TIME (ET) NAT TV LOCATION Kansas City Chiefs Chicago Bears 1:00 PM NFL NET Soldier Field, Chicago Carolina Panthers Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FedExField, Landover Indianapolis Colts Buffalo Bills 4:00 PM NFL NET Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park Seattle Seahawks Pittsburgh Steelers 7:00 PM NFL NET Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Miami Dolphins Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:30 PM Raymond James Stadium, Tampa New Orleans Saints Houston Texans 8:00 PM NRG Stadium, Houston Dallas Cowboys Denver Broncos 9:00 PM NFL NET Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers 10:00 PM SoFi Stadium, Inglewood