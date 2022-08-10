Week 1 NFL preseason schedule and how to watch live? – August 11-14

Here is the complete schedule for the NFL preseason games along with the live television and streaming coverage on Week 1 from Thursday, 11 August through Sunday, 14 August. Games will be streamed live on the NFL Network online and on television. Grab your NFL pass today!
Live streaming coverage will begin with two games on the preseason Thursday night football schedule as the New England Patriots will host the New York Giants live on the NFL network, starting at 7:00 pm ET at Gillette Stadium, in Foxboro.
Games two on Thursday night will kick off at 7:30 pm with the Tennessee Titans traveling to the M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens.
Meanwhile, there are five games on the schedule for Friday, including the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers battle at Levi’s Stadium, starting at 8:30 pm ET and live on the NFL Network.
Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears will meet on Saturday, live on the NFL Network at Soldier Field, starting at 1:00 pm, while the Dallas Cowboys are at the Denver Broncos at 9:00 pm at Field at Mile High.
Week 1 NFL Preseason Games, TV Channels, and Schedule
|Thursday, August 11
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|LOCATION
|New York Giants
|New England Patriots
|7:00 PM
|NFL NET
|Gillette Stadium, Foxboro
|Tennessee Titans
|Baltimore Ravens
|7:30 PM
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
|Friday, August 12
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|LOCATION
|Atlanta Falcons
|Detroit Lions
|6:00 PM
|NFL NET
|Ford Field, Detroit
|Cleveland Browns
|Jacksonville
|7:00 PM
|TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville
|Arizona Cardinals
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7:30 PM
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
|New York Jets
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7:30 PM
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|Green Bay Packers
|San Francisco 49ers
|8:30 PM
|NFL NET
|Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
|Saturday, August 13
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|LOCATION
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|NFL NET
|Soldier Field, Chicago
|Carolina Panthers
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FedExField, Landover
|Indianapolis Colts
|Buffalo Bills
|4:00 PM
|NFL NET
|Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
|Seattle Seahawks
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7:00 PM
|NFL NET
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
|Miami Dolphins
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7:30 PM
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
|New Orleans Saints
|Houston Texans
|8:00 PM
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|Dallas Cowboys
|Denver Broncos
|9:00 PM
|NFL NET
|Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
|Los Angeles Rams
|Los Angeles Chargers
|10:00 PM
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
|Sunday, August 14
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|LOCATION
|Minnesota Vikings
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM
|NFL NET
|Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas