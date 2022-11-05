Week 10 Top 25 college football schedule; live TV channels, game times – Nov. 5

The following is the Top 25 college football schedule in Week 10 along with the live TV channels and streaming platforms on Saturday, November 5. Today’s schedule will include four games involving ranked vs ranked matchups, including the SEC showdown between the College Football Playoff No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. Read More: Ranked vs Ranked: College football Week 10 schedule, TV channels
The television schedule begins at 12:00 pm ET this weekend with four ranked teams in action. No. 2 Ohio State travels to Northwestern with star running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba among the players who will not play today. Live coverage of this game is on ABC and Watch ABC streaming the action live, along with WatchESPN.
Also at Noon, No. 7 TCU will aim to extend its outstanding start this season when the Horned Frogs travel to Texas Tech for a Big 12 battle live on FOX, while No. 19 Tulane is at Tulsa, live on ESPNU and No. 17 North Carolina goes to Virginia in ACC battle.
Meanwhile, Top-ranked Tennessee and third-ranked Georgia will go head-to-head in their SEC showdown at Sanford Stadium, in Athens, GA.
No. 6 Alabama is at No. 10 LSU in another key SEC battle, live on ESPN and WatchESPN, while No. 24 Texas is at No. 13 Kansas State in a Big 12 encounter.
|Saturday, November 5 – Week 10
|Matchups
|Time (ET)
|TV/Stream
|No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa
|12:00 PM
|ESPNU /WatchESPN
|No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern
|12:00 PM
|ABC / WatchESPN
|No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia
|12:00 PM
|ACCN / WatchESPN
|Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|No. 25 UCF at Memphis
|3:30 PM
|ESPN2 /WatchESPN
|Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|15 Penn State at Indiana
|3:30 PM
|ABC /WatchESPN
|No. 20 Syracuse at Pittsburgh
|3:30 PM
|ACCN /WatchESPN
|No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas
|3:30 PM
|FS1
|No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|No. 8 Oregon at Colorado
|3:30 PM
|ESPN /WatchESPN
|No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU
|7:00 PM
|ESPN /WatchESPN
|No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State
|7:00 PM
|FS1
|Arizona at No. 14 Utah
|7:30 PM
|P12N
|No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame
|7:30 PM
|NBC/Peacock
|No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers
|7:30 PM
|BTN
|No. 21 Wake Forest at No. 22 NC State
|8:00 PM
|ACCN /WatchESPN
|No. 12 UCLA at Arizona State
|10:30 PM
|FS1