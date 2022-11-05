Home
Week 10 Top 25 college football schedule; live TV channels, game times – Nov. 5
November 5, 2022
    Top 25 college football schedule in Week 10 with live TV channels

    The following is the Top 25 college football schedule in Week 10 along with the live TV channels and streaming platforms on Saturday, November 5. Today’s schedule will include four games involving ranked vs ranked matchups, including the SEC showdown between the College Football Playoff No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. Read More: Ranked vs Ranked: College football Week 10 schedule, TV channels

    The television schedule begins at 12:00 pm ET this weekend with four ranked teams in action. No. 2 Ohio State travels to Northwestern with star running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba among the players who will not play today. Live coverage of this game is on ABC and Watch ABC streaming the action live, along with WatchESPN.

    Also at Noon, No. 7 TCU will aim to extend its outstanding start this season when the Horned Frogs travel to Texas Tech for a Big 12 battle live on FOX, while No. 19 Tulane is at Tulsa, live on ESPNU and No. 17 North Carolina goes to Virginia in ACC battle.

    Meanwhile, Top-ranked Tennessee and third-ranked Georgia will go head-to-head in their SEC showdown at Sanford Stadium, in Athens, GA.

    No. 6 Alabama is at No. 10 LSU in another key SEC battle, live on ESPN and WatchESPN, while No. 24 Texas is at No. 13 Kansas State in a Big 12 encounter.

    Saturday, November 5 – Week 10
    Matchups Time (ET) TV/Stream
    No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa 12:00 PM ESPNU /WatchESPN
    No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern 12:00 PM ABC / WatchESPN
    No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia 12:00 PM ACCN / WatchESPN
    Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU 12:00 PM FOX
    No. 25 UCF at Memphis 3:30 PM ESPN2 /WatchESPN
    Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois 3:30 PM BTN
    15 Penn State at Indiana 3:30 PM ABC /WatchESPN
    No. 20 Syracuse at Pittsburgh 3:30 PM ACCN /WatchESPN
    No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas 3:30 PM FS1
    No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia 3:30 PM CBS
    No. 8 Oregon at Colorado 3:30 PM ESPN /WatchESPN
    No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU 7:00 PM ESPN /WatchESPN
    No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State 7:00 PM FS1
    Arizona at No. 14 Utah 7:30 PM P12N
    No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock
    No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers 7:30 PM BTN
    No. 21 Wake Forest at No. 22 NC State 8:00 PM ACCN /WatchESPN
    No. 12 UCLA at Arizona State 10:30 PM FS1

