MIAMI, FL (November 20) —— How did the AP Top 25 teams fared in the latest college football Week 12 schedule? What were the upsets, close encounters and dominating scores. Get it all in the AP Top 25 Week 12 results and scores and reports from Saturday, November 19.

The top four teams were truly tested this weekend, but they all managed to withstand the challenges to come away with respective victories, but No. 5 Tennessee, No. 10 Utah, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 14 Mississippi and No. 17 UCF were all among the ranked teams losing on Saturday.

No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU both needed late field goals to stay undefeated in dramatic finishes. The Wolverines improved to 11-0 after scoring a narrow 19-17 win over Illinois ahead of their clash with the No. 2 Ohio State, which also improved to 11-0 with a gutsy 43-30 victory against a very determined Maryland team.

The TCU Horned Frogs also had to call on their kicker, Griffin Kell who made a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game for the Big 12 title contenders to beat Baylor 29-28 on Saturday. What a game it was, especially in the final two-minutes!

Elsewhere on the winning side, No. 1 Georgia hold out to beat Kentucky, 16-6, No. 6 LSU stayed on course for a College Football spot by routing UAB 41-10, No. 7 Southern Cal outlasted No. 16 UCLA 48-45 in preparations for next week’s clash with the improving No. 18 Notre Dame, while No. 8 Alabama (9-2) crushed Austin Peay 34-0 and No. 9 Clemson (10-1) eased past Miami 40-10.

However, it wasn’t a good Week 12 for Tennessee as the Volunteers were virtually knocked out of College Football contentions after suffering a shocking 63-38 upset defeat to South Carolina. No. 24 Oklahoma State continued to slide in the Big 12 standings and will more than likely slip out of the AP Top 25 rankings and the College Football Playoffs poll with the 28-13 lost to the struggling Oklahoma Sooners.

AP Top 25 teams latest college football Week 12 results

No. 1 Georgia (11-0) beat Kentucky 16-6. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) beat Maryland 43-30. Next: vs. No. 3 Michigan, Saturday.

No. 3 Michigan (11-0) beat Illinois 19-17. Next: at No. 2 Ohio State, Saturday.

No. 4 TCU (11-0) beat Baylor 29-28. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.

No. 5 Tennessee (9-2) lost to South Carolina 63-38. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 6 LSU (9-2) beat UAB 41-10. Next: at Texas A&M, Saturday.

No. 7 Southern Cal (10-1) beat No. 16 UCLA 48-45. Next: vs. No. 18 Notre Dame, Saturday.

No. 8 Alabama (9-2) beat Austin Peay 34-0. Next: vs. Auburn, Saturday.

No. 9 Clemson (10-1) beat Miami 40-10. Next: vs. South Carolina, Saturday.b

No. 10 Utah (8-3) lost to No. 12 Oregon 20-17. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.

No. 11 Penn State (9-2) beat Rutgers 55-10. Next: vs. Michigan State, Saturday.

No. 12 Oregon (9-2) beat No. 10 Utah 20-17. Next: at No. 25 Oregon State, Saturday.

No. 13 North Carolina (9-2) lost to Georgia Tech 21-17. Next: vs. NC State, Friday.

No. 14 Mississippi (8-3) lost to Arkansas 42-27. Next: vs. Mississippi State, Thursday.

No. 15 Washington (9-2) beat Colorado 54-7. Next: at Washington State, Saturday.

No. 16 UCLA (8-3) lost to No. 7 Southern Cal 48-45. Next: at California, Friday.

No. 17 UCF (8-3) lost to Navy 17-14. Next: at South Florida, Saturday.

No. 18 Notre Dame (8-3) beat Boston College 44-0. Next: at No. 7 Southern Cal, Saturday.

No. 19 Kansas State (8-3) beat West Virginia 48-31. Next: vs. Kansas, Saturday.

No. 20 Florida State (8-3) beat Louisiana 49-17. Next: vs. Florida, Friday.

No. 21 Tulane (9-2) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Cincinnati, Friday.

No. 22 Cincinnati (9-2) beat Temple 23-3. Next: vs. No.21 Tulane, Friday.

No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-1) did not play. Next: at James Madison, Saturday.

No. 24 Oklahoma State (7-4) lost to Oklahoma 28-13. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 25 Oregon State (8-3) beat Arizona State 31-7. Next: vs No. 12 Oregon, Saturday.