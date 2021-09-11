Week 2: College football live TV channels, streams, time – Sept. 11

College football Week 2 schedule and live television streaming coverage for Saturday, September 11. It’s another loaded schedule slated for this weekend and I will provide you with all the notable games and how to watch the actions live streaming.

Among the networks providing live television and online streaming coverage are ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, ABC, FOX, PEACOCK, SEC Network, CBSSN, Fox Sports 1, and ACC Network.

More than 20 games involving AP ranked teams this season will take place on Saturday, including the ranked vs. ranked battled between No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Oregon and No. 9 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Iowa.

In fact, the early kick-offs at 12:00 pm ET will see the matchup between Ohio State against Oregon among the featured clashes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH, while, No. 25 Auburn will take on Alabama State in another AP ranked fixture at Noon.

No. 1 and defending champion Alabama will host Mercer at Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL, starting at 4:00 pm and live on the SEC Network, while No. 4 Oklahoma will entertain Western Carolina hoping for a better performance from the sluggish showing in the win against unranked team Tulane.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Clemson, which dropped in the rankings after losing to Georgia last weekend, will host South Carolina State at Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC). No. 8 Notre Dame welcomes Toledo at 2:30 pm, No. 13 Florida travels to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL to face South Florida, while No. 2 Georgia hosts UAB.

College Football Live TV Channels and Live Stream, Game Times

Saturday, September 11

Matchup Time (ET) TV/Live Stream

Illinois at Virginia 11:00 am ACCN

VMI at Kent State 11:30 am ESPN3

WKU at Army 11:30 am CBSSN

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State 12:00 pm FOX

Norfolk State at Wake Forest 12:00 pm ACCNX

Indiana State at Northwestern 12:00 pm BTN

Alabama State at No. 25 Auburn 12:00 pm SECN

Youngstown State at Michigan State 12:00 pm BTN

Tulsa at Oklahoma State 12:00 pm FS1

South Carolina at East Carolina 12:00 pm ESPN2

Pitt at Tennessee 12:00 pm ESPN

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota 12:00 pm ESPNU

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech 12:00 pm RSN/ESPN3

No. 13 Florida at USF 1:00 pm ABC

Wyoming at NIU 1:30 pm ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at No. 19 Virginia Tech 2:00 pm ACCNX

Rutgers at Syracuse 2:00 pm ACCN

Duquesne at Ohio 2:00 pm ESPN3

Toledo at No. 8 Notre Dame 2:30 pm Peacock

Robert Morris at Central Michigan 3:00 pm ESPN3

Purdue at UConn 3:00 pm CBSSN

UAB at No. 2 Georgia 3:30 pm ESPN2

No. 5 Texas A&M at Colorado 3:30 pm FOX

Murray State at No. 7 Cincinnati 3:30 pm ESPN+

Ball State at No. 11 Penn State 3:30 pm FS1

Temple at Akron 3:30 pm ESPN+

Boston College at UMass 3:30 pm FloFootball/NESN+

Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic 3:30 pm Stadium

Air Force at Navy 3:30 pm CBS

California at TCU 3:30 pm ESPNU

Buffalo at Nebraska 3:30 pm BTN

Mercer at No. 1 Alabama 4:00 pm SECN

South Alabama at Bowling Green 4:00 pm ESPN+

No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State 4:30 pm ABC

SC State at No. 6 Clemson 5:00 pm ACCN

Illinois State at Western Michigan 5:00 pm ESPN3

LIU at West Virginia 5:00 pm ESPN+

Lamar at UTSA 6:00 pm ESPN3

Portland State at Washington State 6:00 pm P12N

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte 6:00 pm ESPN3

Bethune-Cookman at UCF 6:30 pm ESPN+

NC Central at Marshall 6:30 pm ESPN+

Houston at Rice 6:30 pm CBSSN

No. 15 Texas at Arkansas 7:00 pm ESPN

Appalachian State at No. 22 Miami (FL) 7:00 pm ESPNU

Austin Peay at No. 20 Ole Miss 7:30 pm ESPN+/SECN+

Nicholls at Louisiana 7:00 pm ESPN3

North Texas at SMU 7:00 pm ESPN+

Southeastern La. at Louisiana Tech 7:00 pm ESPN3

Memphis at Arkansas State 7:00 pm ESPN+

NC State at Mississippi State 7:00 pm ESPN2

Southern Illinois at Kansas State 7:00 pm ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech 7:00 pm ESPN+

Texas Southern at Baylor 7:00 pm ESPN+

Texas State at FIU 7:00 pm ESPN+

Western Carolina at No. 4 Oklahoma 7:00 pm PPV

New Mexico State at New Mexico 7:00 pm Stadium

Morgan State at Tulane 7:00 pm ESPN+

Liberty at Troy 7:00 pm ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at No. 18 Wisconsin 7:00 pm FS1

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville 7:00 pm ACCNX

Grambling State at Southern Miss 7:00 pm ESPN3

Hampton at Old Dominion 7:00 pm ESPN3

Georgia State at No. 24 North Carolina 7:30 pm RSN/ESPN3

Idaho at Indiana 7:30 pm BTN

Missouri at Kentucky 7:30 pm SECN

Howard at Maryland 7:30 pm BTN

Jacksonville State at Florida State 8:00 pm ACCN

McNeese at LSU 8:00 pm ESPN+/SECN+

Washington at Michigan 8:00 pm ABC

Cal Poly at Fresno State 10:00 pm CW59

San Diego State at Arizona 10:00 pm P12N

Vanderbilt at Colorado State 10:00 pm CBSSN

No. 21 Utah at BYU 10:15pm ESPN

Stanford at No. 14 USC 10:30 pm FOX

UNLV at No. 23 Arizona State 10:30 pm ESPN2

Idaho State at Nevada 10:30 pm Stadium

Hawaii at Oregon State 11:00 pm FS1