Week 2: College football live TV channels, streams, time – Sept. 11

College football Week 2 schedule and live television streaming coverage for Saturday, September 11. It’s another loaded schedule slated for this weekend and I will provide you with all the notable games and how to watch the actions live streaming.
Among the networks providing live television and online streaming coverage are ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, ABC, FOX, PEACOCK, SEC Network, CBSSN, Fox Sports 1, and ACC Network.
More than 20 games involving AP ranked teams this season will take place on Saturday, including the ranked vs. ranked battled between No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Oregon and No. 9 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Iowa.
In fact, the early kick-offs at 12:00 pm ET will see the matchup between Ohio State against Oregon among the featured clashes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH, while, No. 25 Auburn will take on Alabama State in another AP ranked fixture at Noon.
No. 1 and defending champion Alabama will host Mercer at Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL, starting at 4:00 pm and live on the SEC Network, while No. 4 Oklahoma will entertain Western Carolina hoping for a better performance from the sluggish showing in the win against unranked team Tulane.
Elsewhere, No. 6 Clemson, which dropped in the rankings after losing to Georgia last weekend, will host South Carolina State at Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC). No. 8 Notre Dame welcomes Toledo at 2:30 pm, No. 13 Florida travels to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL to face South Florida, while No. 2 Georgia hosts UAB.
College Football Live TV Channels and Live Stream, Game Times
Saturday, September 11
Matchup Time (ET) TV/Live Stream
Illinois at Virginia 11:00 am ACCN
VMI at Kent State 11:30 am ESPN3
WKU at Army 11:30 am CBSSN
No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State 12:00 pm FOX
Norfolk State at Wake Forest 12:00 pm ACCNX
Indiana State at Northwestern 12:00 pm BTN
Alabama State at No. 25 Auburn 12:00 pm SECN
Youngstown State at Michigan State 12:00 pm BTN
Tulsa at Oklahoma State 12:00 pm FS1
South Carolina at East Carolina 12:00 pm ESPN2
Pitt at Tennessee 12:00 pm ESPN
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota 12:00 pm ESPNU
Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech 12:00 pm RSN/ESPN3
No. 13 Florida at USF 1:00 pm ABC
Wyoming at NIU 1:30 pm ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at No. 19 Virginia Tech 2:00 pm ACCNX
Rutgers at Syracuse 2:00 pm ACCN
Duquesne at Ohio 2:00 pm ESPN3
Toledo at No. 8 Notre Dame 2:30 pm Peacock
Robert Morris at Central Michigan 3:00 pm ESPN3
Purdue at UConn 3:00 pm CBSSN
UAB at No. 2 Georgia 3:30 pm ESPN2
No. 5 Texas A&M at Colorado 3:30 pm FOX
Murray State at No. 7 Cincinnati 3:30 pm ESPN+
Ball State at No. 11 Penn State 3:30 pm FS1
Temple at Akron 3:30 pm ESPN+
Boston College at UMass 3:30 pm FloFootball/NESN+
Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic 3:30 pm Stadium
Air Force at Navy 3:30 pm CBS
California at TCU 3:30 pm ESPNU
Buffalo at Nebraska 3:30 pm BTN
Mercer at No. 1 Alabama 4:00 pm SECN
South Alabama at Bowling Green 4:00 pm ESPN+
No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State 4:30 pm ABC
SC State at No. 6 Clemson 5:00 pm ACCN
Illinois State at Western Michigan 5:00 pm ESPN3
LIU at West Virginia 5:00 pm ESPN+
Lamar at UTSA 6:00 pm ESPN3
Portland State at Washington State 6:00 pm P12N
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte 6:00 pm ESPN3
Bethune-Cookman at UCF 6:30 pm ESPN+
NC Central at Marshall 6:30 pm ESPN+
Houston at Rice 6:30 pm CBSSN
No. 15 Texas at Arkansas 7:00 pm ESPN
Appalachian State at No. 22 Miami (FL) 7:00 pm ESPNU
Austin Peay at No. 20 Ole Miss 7:30 pm ESPN+/SECN+
Nicholls at Louisiana 7:00 pm ESPN3
North Texas at SMU 7:00 pm ESPN+
Southeastern La. at Louisiana Tech 7:00 pm ESPN3
Memphis at Arkansas State 7:00 pm ESPN+
NC State at Mississippi State 7:00 pm ESPN2
Southern Illinois at Kansas State 7:00 pm ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech 7:00 pm ESPN+
Texas Southern at Baylor 7:00 pm ESPN+
Texas State at FIU 7:00 pm ESPN+
Western Carolina at No. 4 Oklahoma 7:00 pm PPV
New Mexico State at New Mexico 7:00 pm Stadium
Morgan State at Tulane 7:00 pm ESPN+
Liberty at Troy 7:00 pm ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at No. 18 Wisconsin 7:00 pm FS1
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville 7:00 pm ACCNX
Grambling State at Southern Miss 7:00 pm ESPN3
Hampton at Old Dominion 7:00 pm ESPN3
Georgia State at No. 24 North Carolina 7:30 pm RSN/ESPN3
Idaho at Indiana 7:30 pm BTN
Missouri at Kentucky 7:30 pm SECN
Howard at Maryland 7:30 pm BTN
Jacksonville State at Florida State 8:00 pm ACCN
McNeese at LSU 8:00 pm ESPN+/SECN+
Washington at Michigan 8:00 pm ABC
Cal Poly at Fresno State 10:00 pm CW59
San Diego State at Arizona 10:00 pm P12N
Vanderbilt at Colorado State 10:00 pm CBSSN
No. 21 Utah at BYU 10:15pm ESPN
Stanford at No. 14 USC 10:30 pm FOX
UNLV at No. 23 Arizona State 10:30 pm ESPN2
Idaho State at Nevada 10:30 pm Stadium
Hawaii at Oregon State 11:00 pm FS1