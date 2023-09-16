Week 3 College Football schedule, TV channels, streams, times

The following is the complete Week 3 College Football schedule on Saturday, 16 September with several top teams, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Texas, and No. 6 Ohio State all in action.

The Week 3 College Football schedule gets going at 12:00 p.m. ET with the opening set of games and a lot of attention will be on the third-ranked Florida State team when it comes up against Boston College, along with No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State and No. 7 Penn State at Illinois.

Also on the schedule for this week are South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia, No. 10 Alabama at USF, Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State, and No. 2 Michigan hosting Bowling Green.

Check out the complete schedule, game times, and TV channel broadcast below.

Week 3 College Football Schedule

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Channels
Saturday, Sep 16 Louisville vs Indiana (in Indianapolis, IN) 12:00pm BTN
No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State 12:00pm ESPN
CCSU at Kent State 12:00pm ESPN+
LIU at Baylor 12:00pm ESPN+
No. 3 Florida State at Boston College 12:00pm ABC/ESPN3
No. 7 Penn State at Illinois 12:00pm FOX
North Dakota at Boise State 12:00pm FS1
Wake Forest at Old Dominion 12:00pm ESPN2
Liberty at Buffalo 12:00pm CBSSN
No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri 12:00pm SECN
Iowa State at Ohio 12:00pm ESPNU
Georgia Southern at Wisconsin 12:00pm BTN
Indiana State at Ball State 2:00pm ESPN+
Norfolk State at Temple 2:00pm ESPN+
UMass at Eastern Michigan 2:00pm ESPN+
VMI at NC State 2:00pm The CW
Weber State at No. 12 Utah 2:00pm P12N
Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame 2:30pm Peacock
Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina 3:30pm ESPN
San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State 3:30pm FS1
South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia 3:30pm CBS
No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa 3:30pm ESPN2
Northwestern at No. 21 Duke 3:30pm ACCN
Virginia Tech at Rutgers 3:30pm BTN
FIU at UConn 3:30pm CBSSN
East Carolina at Appalachian State 3:30pm ESPN+
No. 10 Alabama at USF 3:30pm ABC/ESPN3
Western Michigan at Iowa 3:30pm BTN
Tulane at Southern Miss 4:00pm ESPNU
ULM at Texas A&M 4:00pm SECN
Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State 4:00pm FOX
Idaho at California 4:00pm P12N
NC Central at No. 24 UCLA 5:00pm P12N
Northern Colorado at No. 23 Washington State 5:00pm P12N
No. 8 Washington at Michigan State 5:00pm Peacock
Georgia State at Charlotte 6:00pm ESPN+
Villanova at UCF 6:30pm ESPN+
San Jose State at Toledo 7:00pm ESPN+
South Alabama at Oklahoma State 7:00pm ESPN+
James Madison at Troy 7:00pm NFLN
Prairie View A&M at SMU 7:00pm ESPN+
Vanderbilt at UNLV 7:00pm CBSSN
Texas Southern at Rice 7:00pm ESPN+
No. 11 Tennessee at Florida 7:00pm ESPN
Tarleton State at Texas Tech 7:00pm ESPN+
Stony Brook at Arkansas State 7:00pm ESPN+
NIU at Nebraska 7:00pm FS1
Samford at Auburn 7:00pm SECN+/ESPN+
North Texas at Louisiana Tech 7:00pm ESPN+
Murray State at Middle Tennessee 7:00pm ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati 7:00pm ESPN+
Louisiana at UAB 7:00pm ESPN+
Duquesne at Coastal Carolina 7:00pm ESPN+
Syracuse at Purdue 7:30pm NBC/Peacock
Pitt at West Virginia 7:30pm ABC/ESPN3
BYU at Arkansas 7:30pm ESPN2
Akron at Kentucky 7:30pm ESPNU
Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan 7:30pm BTN
Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss 7:30pm SECN
Florida Atlantic at No. 25 Clemson 8:00pm ACCN
New Mexico State at New Mexico 8:00pm MWN
Wyoming at No. 4 Texas 8:00pm LHN
Sacramento State at Stanford 8:00pm P12N
TCU at Houston 8:00pm FOX
Hawaii at No. 13 Oregon 8:00pm P12N
Jackson State at Texas State 8:30pm ESPN+
Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado 10:00pm ESPN
Fresno State at Arizona State 10:30pm FS1
Kansas at Nevada 10:30pm CBSSN
UTEP at Arizona 11:00pm P12N

