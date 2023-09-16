Week 3 College Football schedule, TV channels, streams, times

The following is the complete Week 3 College Football schedule on Saturday, 16 September with several top teams, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Texas, and No. 6 Ohio State all in action.
The Week 3 College Football schedule gets going at 12:00 p.m. ET with the opening set of games and a lot of attention will be on the third-ranked Florida State team when it comes up against Boston College, along with No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State and No. 7 Penn State at Illinois.
Also on the schedule for this week are South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia, No. 10 Alabama at USF, Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State, and No. 2 Michigan hosting Bowling Green.
Check out the complete schedule, game times, and TV channel broadcast below.
Week 3 College Football Schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Channels
|Saturday, Sep 16
|Louisville vs Indiana (in Indianapolis, IN)
|12:00pm
|BTN
|No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State
|12:00pm
|ESPN
|CCSU at Kent State
|12:00pm
|ESPN+
|LIU at Baylor
|12:00pm
|ESPN+
|No. 3 Florida State at Boston College
|12:00pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|No. 7 Penn State at Illinois
|12:00pm
|FOX
|North Dakota at Boise State
|12:00pm
|FS1
|Wake Forest at Old Dominion
|12:00pm
|ESPN2
|Liberty at Buffalo
|12:00pm
|CBSSN
|No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri
|12:00pm
|SECN
|Iowa State at Ohio
|12:00pm
|ESPNU
|Georgia Southern at Wisconsin
|12:00pm
|BTN
|Indiana State at Ball State
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|Norfolk State at Temple
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|UMass at Eastern Michigan
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|VMI at NC State
|2:00pm
|The CW
|Weber State at No. 12 Utah
|2:00pm
|P12N
|Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame
|2:30pm
|Peacock
|Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina
|3:30pm
|ESPN
|San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State
|3:30pm
|FS1
|South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia
|3:30pm
|CBS
|No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa
|3:30pm
|ESPN2
|Northwestern at No. 21 Duke
|3:30pm
|ACCN
|Virginia Tech at Rutgers
|3:30pm
|BTN
|FIU at UConn
|3:30pm
|CBSSN
|East Carolina at Appalachian State
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|No. 10 Alabama at USF
|3:30pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Western Michigan at Iowa
|3:30pm
|BTN
|Tulane at Southern Miss
|4:00pm
|ESPNU
|ULM at Texas A&M
|4:00pm
|SECN
|Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State
|4:00pm
|FOX
|Idaho at California
|4:00pm
|P12N
|NC Central at No. 24 UCLA
|5:00pm
|P12N
|Northern Colorado at No. 23 Washington State
|5:00pm
|P12N
|No. 8 Washington at Michigan State
|5:00pm
|Peacock
|Georgia State at Charlotte
|6:00pm
|ESPN+
|Villanova at UCF
|6:30pm
|ESPN+
|San Jose State at Toledo
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|South Alabama at Oklahoma State
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|James Madison at Troy
|7:00pm
|NFLN
|Prairie View A&M at SMU
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Vanderbilt at UNLV
|7:00pm
|CBSSN
|Texas Southern at Rice
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|No. 11 Tennessee at Florida
|7:00pm
|ESPN
|Tarleton State at Texas Tech
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Stony Brook at Arkansas State
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|NIU at Nebraska
|7:00pm
|FS1
|Samford at Auburn
|7:00pm
|SECN+/ESPN+
|North Texas at Louisiana Tech
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Murray State at Middle Tennessee
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Louisiana at UAB
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Duquesne at Coastal Carolina
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Syracuse at Purdue
|7:30pm
|NBC/Peacock
|Pitt at West Virginia
|7:30pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|BYU at Arkansas
|7:30pm
|ESPN2
|Akron at Kentucky
|7:30pm
|ESPNU
|Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan
|7:30pm
|BTN
|Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss
|7:30pm
|SECN
|Florida Atlantic at No. 25 Clemson
|8:00pm
|ACCN
|New Mexico State at New Mexico
|8:00pm
|MWN
|Wyoming at No. 4 Texas
|8:00pm
|LHN
|Sacramento State at Stanford
|8:00pm
|P12N
|TCU at Houston
|8:00pm
|FOX
|Hawaii at No. 13 Oregon
|8:00pm
|P12N
|Jackson State at Texas State
|8:30pm
|ESPN+
|Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado
|10:00pm
|ESPN
|Fresno State at Arizona State
|10:30pm
|FS1
|Kansas at Nevada
|10:30pm
|CBSSN
|UTEP at Arizona
|11:00pm
|P12N