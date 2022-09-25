Week 5 – AP Top 25 college football rankings; Georgia still leads the poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football rankings in Week 5, released on Sunday (25). Georgia remains the nation’s No. 1 team, while the top five team stays put this week. Read more: AP Top 25 college football Week 4 scores and results – Sept. 25

The Bulldogs collected 55 first-place votes from the panel for 1565 points with No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State each receiving four apiece to round out the teams who collected first-place votes this week.

No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson also held their places this week.

After Saturday’s shocking upset loss to Kansas State last week’s sixth ranked Oklahoma slipped 12 spots to No. 18 while Arkansas slipped from No. 10 to No. 20 in Week 5.

The above teams defeats created room for teams to move up, as Southern California (USC) to No. 6 and Kentucky to No. 7. Tennessee advanced three spots up to No. 8 this week after beating then-No. 20 Florida, 38-33 on Saturday.

Florida, Texas, and Miami all dropped from the rankings this week, Minnesota, Florida State and Kansas State entering the poll this week. No. 23 Florida State snaps four-year unranked drought.

Top 25 Associated Press college football rankings in Week 5

AP Top 25 RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 Georgia(55) 4-0 1565 – 2 Alabama(4) 4-0 1487 – 3 Ohio State(4) 4-0 1483 – 4 Michigan 4-0 1354 – 5 Clemson 4-0 1311 – 6 USC 4-0 1236 +1 7 Kentucky 4-0 1127 +1 8 Tennessee 4-0 1119 +3 9 Oklahoma State 3-0 1081 – 10 NC State 4-0 920 +2 11 Penn State 4-0 876 +3 12 Utah 3-1 760 +1 13 Oregon 3-1 727 +2 14 Ole Miss 4-0 691 +2 15 Washington 4-0 657 +3 16 Baylor 3-1 550 +1 17 Texas A&M 3-1 543 +6 18 Oklahoma 3-1 529 -12 19 BYU 3-1 482 – 20 Arkansas 3-1 457 -10 21 Minnesota 4-0 288 NR 22 Wake Forest 3-1 265 -1 23 Florida State 4-0 244 NR 24 Pittsburgh 3-1 209 – 25 Kansas State 3-1 166 NR

Complete Rankings

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, James Madison 4, Tulane 3, UCLA 3, TCU 1

Dropped from rankings: Florida 20, Texas 22, Miami 25