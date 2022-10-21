Week 8 – AP Top 25 college football schedule on Oct. 22

MIAMI, FL —— The following is the AP Top 25 college football schedule and the television channels and live streaming platforms for Week 8 on Saturday, October 22. Five ranked vs ranked fixtures are slated to take place this weekend, including the SEC battle between No. 6 Alabama and No. 24 Mississippi State.

Besides the above-mentioned fixture, the clashes involving No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse, No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon, No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Texas, and No. 8 TCU vs. No. 17 Kansas State, are also AP Top 25 ranked vs ranked matchups in Week 8.

Please see below the list of channels broadcasting the top games this weekend, along with the kick-off time for each encounter. Read More: RESULTS Report – AP Top 25 college football scores in Week 7

Several of the games will be broadcast live on ESPN and the ESPN family of networks, including the SEC Network and ACC Network. ABC, FOX, CBS and Fox Sports 1 will also provide live television and online streaming coverage.

All Times EDT

Saturday, Oct. 22

No. 2 Ohio State vs. Iowa, Noon – FOX

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse, Noon – ABC and WatchESPN

No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT Martin, Noon – SEC Network

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU, Noon – ESPN

No. 7 Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m. – CBS

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. FOX

No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Texas, 3:30 p.m. – ABC and WatchESPN

No. 13 Wake Forest vs. Boston College, 3:30 p.m. ACC Network and WatchESPN

No. 25 Tulane vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 and WatchESPN

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 24 Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ESPN and WatchESPN

No. 16 Penn State vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. – ABC and WatchESPN

No. 8 TCU vs. No. 17 Kansas State, 8 p.m. FS1

