Week 8: Dallas Cowboys vs LA Rams: High-stakes showdown, preview, watch live TV channel

ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for a pivotal clash at AT&T Stadium. With the Cowboys boasting a 10-game home winning streak and the Rams eager to rebound, Sunday’s matchup promises to be a high-stakes affair as Los Angeles seeks to bounce back from their defeat to Dallas last season.

A Historical Perspective

Last season, the Rams lost to the Cowboys 22-10, despite holding Dallas to just 76 passing yards. This was the second-fewest passing yards allowed by Los Angeles against Dallas in their history, trailing only a 1960 game where they allowed just 60 passing yards.

Read more: NFL Week 8 schedule, TV channels, times and preview

Cowboys’ Offensive Depth

Dallas has notched 19 offensive drives of at least 10 plays this season, tying them with the Eagles for the NFL lead. Last season, they had 31 such drives, ranking them 17th in the league, according to STATS.COM

Dak Prescott recently displayed his dual-threat capabilities, recording his second career game with at least 40 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and being sacked five times. No other Cowboys player has achieved this feat since the NFL merger.

LA Rams’ Balanced Offense

The Rams have seen half of their rushes this season go for at least 4.0 yards, leading the NFL. This is an improvement from last season, where they had a 48.4% rate, ranking eighth in the league.

Rookie Puka Nacua, who recorded 154 receiving yards last week, has become the first Rams rookie with multiple 150+ receiving yard games in a season. All other rookies have combined for just one such game over the past two years.

Cowboys vs Rams Key Players and Stats to Watch

Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson Jr. : Both recorded at least 60 rushing yards last week for the Rams. The last time multiple Rams reached that mark in a single home game was in 2013.

: Both recorded at least 60 rushing yards last week for the Rams. The last time multiple Rams reached that mark in a single home game was in 2013. Dak Prescott : Showcased his versatility with a unique stat line that no other Cowboys player has matched since the NFL merger.

: Showcased his versatility with a unique stat line that no other Cowboys player has matched since the NFL merger. Puka Nacua : Emerged as a significant receiving threat, setting a new standard for Rams rookies.

: Emerged as a significant receiving threat, setting a new standard for Rams rookies. Cowboys’ 10-Play Drives : Tied for the most in the NFL this season, showing a marked improvement from last year.

: Tied for the most in the NFL this season, showing a marked improvement from last year. Rams’ Rushing Efficiency: Leads the NFL, showing progress from their eighth-place ranking last season.

Stafford’s Emotional Return

Matthew Stafford returns to his hometown for the first time since becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Rams. The quarterback has a history of competitive games in Dallas and aims to add another chapter.

The Los Angeles Rams will debut Lucas Havrisik as their new kicker, replacing the struggling Brett Maher, who led the NFL with six missed field goals this season.

A Special Halftime Ceremony

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys will honor franchise career sacks leader DeMarcus Ware at halftime, following his recent enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Additional report from Koby Franz and Stats.com