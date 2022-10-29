Week 9 AP Top 25 schedule, TV channels, streams – Oct. 29
MIAMI, FL —— The college football Week 9 AP Top 25 schedule, TV channels and live streaming coverage on Saturday, October 29. Will there be any more surprises this weekend? Who will finish No. 1 at the end of the weekend? Are you ready for the first College Football Playoff Rankings? Let the fun begin!
Top ranked Georgia will take on Florida in Jacksonville, as the top four teams look to keep their respective good form going this season. The Bulldogs game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and the broadcast is live on CBS. READ MORE: Latest Poll Week 9- AP Top 25 sees top six hold firm, LSU returns
No. 2 Ohio State travels to take on No. 13 Penn State at Noon with the coverage on FOX, while No. 3 Tennessee entertains No. 19 Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, starting 7:00 p.m. and live on ESPN, WatchESPN and the ESPN APP and No. 4 Michigan welcomes Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. and live on ABC.
Week 9 AP Top 25 schedule, TV channels and streams
Saturday, Oct. 29
No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m. – CBS
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State, Noon – FOX
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky, 7 p.m. – ABC
No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. – ACC Network
No. 7 TCU at West Virginia, Noon – ESPN
No. 8 Oregon at California, 3:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State, 3:30 p.m. – FOX
No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
No. 10 USC at Arizona, 7 p.m. – PAC12
No. 12 UCLA vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m. – ESPN
No. 15 Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. – SEC Network
No. 16 Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, Noon – ABC
No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. – ABC
No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
No. 21 North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. – ACC Network
No. 25 South Carolina vs. Missouri, 4 p.m. – SEC Network