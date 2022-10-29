Week 9 AP Top 25 schedule, TV channels, streams – Oct. 29

MIAMI, FL —— The college football Week 9 AP Top 25 schedule, TV channels and live streaming coverage on Saturday, October 29. Will there be any more surprises this weekend? Who will finish No. 1 at the end of the weekend? Are you ready for the first College Football Playoff Rankings? Let the fun begin!

Top ranked Georgia will take on Florida in Jacksonville, as the top four teams look to keep their respective good form going this season. The Bulldogs game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and the broadcast is live on CBS. READ MORE: Latest Poll Week 9- AP Top 25 sees top six hold firm, LSU returns

No. 2 Ohio State travels to take on No. 13 Penn State at Noon with the coverage on FOX, while No. 3 Tennessee entertains No. 19 Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, starting 7:00 p.m. and live on ESPN, WatchESPN and the ESPN APP and No. 4 Michigan welcomes Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. and live on ABC.

Week 9 AP Top 25 schedule, TV channels and streams

Saturday, Oct. 29

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m. – CBS

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State, Noon – FOX

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky, 7 p.m. – ABC

No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. – ACC Network

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia, Noon – ESPN

No. 8 Oregon at California, 3:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State, 3:30 p.m. – FOX

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. – ESPN

No. 10 USC at Arizona, 7 p.m. – PAC12

No. 12 UCLA vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m. – ESPN

No. 15 Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. – SEC Network

No. 16 Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, Noon – ABC

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. – ABC

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m. – ESPN

No. 21 North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. – ACC Network

No. 25 South Carolina vs. Missouri, 4 p.m. – SEC Network