West Ham vs. Manchester United live stream, lineups, TV channels

Manchester United take on West Ham in a Premier League match at the London Stadium today seeking to rebound from the Champions League midweek defeat at Young Boys. Here are the starting lineups and how to watch live television and online streaming coverage of the match.

Fans in the United States can watch the coverage live on the NBCSN television network or streak the action at NBCSports. For those viewing from the UK, you can listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes to the team that was beaten away in the Champions League game with Scott McTominay returning after groin surgery and both Mason Greenwood and Raphael Varane coming back into the side.

This means Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Victor Lindelof make way for the trio, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are expected to feature for the entire game.

West Ham, meanwhile, make four changes to the side that beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Leading forward and Jamaican international Michail Antonio is suspended after being sent off against Southampton last weekend, while Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop and Manuel Lanzini drop out.

In come Jarrod Bowen, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna and Said Benrahma for today’s home game.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Vlasic, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Ronaldo.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Head-to-head stats

West Ham United have won just seven of their 50 Premier League matches against Manchester United (D13, L30).

Manchester United could win consecutive Premier League away meetings for only the second time, after a run of three wins ended in 2011. The Red Devils are one short of 100 Premier League goals in this fixture.