Wordpress theme seo takipçi satin al passport psd balkon kose takimi lastik patlatan nulled theme
Skip to content

West Virginia hangs on late, downs Iowa State

west-virginia-hangs-on-late,-downs-iowa-state

Erik Stevenson scored 23 points and Joe Toussaint had 19 points and seven rebounds to help West Virginia defeat reeling Iowa State 72-69 on Monday night in Ames, Iowa.

West Virginia (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) closed the game on a 12-5 run to hand the Cyclones their fourth straight defeat.

Iowa State (17-12, 8-9), which fell out of the Top 25 earlier Monday, has lost eight of 10 overall.

Gabe Kalscheur paced the Cyclones with a game-high 26 points, but the short-handed Mountaineers held on. After a Kalscheur trey brought Iowa State to within 69-67 with 10.1 seconds left, Toussaint answered with a pair of free throws. Tre King made a layup for Iowa State on the ensuing possession before the Mountaineers secured the win when Stevenson split a pair of three throws with 1.2 seconds left.

After trailing by as many as 11 points late in the first half, the Cyclones started 6-for-8 from the floor in the second half before taking a 44-43 lead on a Jaren Holmes trey with 13:28 to go.

Already without Mohamed Wague (right foot), West Virginia lost James Okonkwo to a sprained ankle in the first half. Tre Mitchell was ejected midway through the second half for committing a flagrant 2 foul.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 13 points for West Virginia, which won the rebounding battle 29-26. Stevenson finished 8-for-17 from the floor to eclipse 20 points for the fourth straight game.

Holmes had 16 points to complement Kalscheur, whose 8-for-15 shooting night included a 5-for-9 effort from long range. The Mountaineers had 28 bench points compared to 13 for Iowa State.

Stevenson and Toussaint scored 11 points apiece in the first half to help the Mountaineers take a 35-27 advantage into intermission.

Kalscheur scored 11 quick first-half points for the Cyclones on 4-for-6 shooting before encountering foul trouble. With the sharpshooter on the bench with three fouls, West Virginia outscored Iowa State 22-12.

–Field Level Media

west-virginia-hangs-on-late,-downs-iowa-state
Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Shares 42 views
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap
alanya escort Hacklink sinop escort ankara escort izmir escort porno izle etimesgut escort balikesir escort Aksaray Escort Basaksehir escort Konya Escort izmir escort Gaziantep escort kartal escort porno