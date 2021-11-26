No. 22 San Diego State will take on Boise State on Friday and you can watch all the live television coverage on CBS. The Black Friday tip-off time is noon ET and you can also stream the action live online using several different platforms. The game in Carson, California, comes with Mountain West title implications so I am expecting some excitement, as usual as the teams close out their 2021 regular-season campaigns.
This Mountain West conference clash is one of great interest in the race for division titles. Boise State is one of three teams tied atop the Mountain Division with a 5-2 record, while San Diego State sits alone in the lead in the West Division with a 6-1 record.
Boise State (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West) at No. 22 San Diego State (10-1, 6-1, CFP No. 21), Friday at noon EST in Carson, Calif. (CBS).
San Diego State comes into today’s matchup knowing that a win against the Broncos will see them clinching a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game on Dec. 4.
Both teams enter into the contest in good, with Boise State winning four straight games since losing to Air Force last month, while the Aztecs have won three in a row since losing their only game of the season against Fresno State at the end of last month.
San Diego State is the only school in the Mountain West that Boise State does not have a winning record against, with the Broncos and the Aztecs each boasting three wins in the all-time series. Boise State is 2-1 when playing San Diego State on the road, and knocked off SDSU, Oct. 14, 2017 (31-14), in the only previous meeting in which the Aztecs were ranked.
What channel is Boise State vs. No. 22 San Diego State on today?
Friday, Nov. 26 • 10 a.m. MT/9 a.m. PT
Carson, Calif. • Digital Health Sports Park
Series: Tied 3-3
Last Meeting: San Diego State 19-13, Oct. 6, 2018 in Boise, Idaho
TV: CBS (PxP: Rich Waltz, Analyst: Aaron Taylor, Sideline: Sherree Burruss)
Radio: Bronco Radio Network (PxP: Bob Behler, Analyst: Pete Cavender)
Listen | Watch
