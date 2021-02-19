What Channel Is Showing Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz & How To Watch Tonight

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Nicolas Batum have been upgraded to questionable for Friday night’s NBA battles between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at STAPLES Center.

How To Watch LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz?

Live coverage of tonight’s game will be on ESPN and WatchESPN, as well as the ESPN App. Tip-off time is slated for 10:00 pm EST

Who Is The Favorite In Clippers vs Jazz?

According to the William Hill Sportbook, Utah is listed as the favorite at -5.0 with the Over-Under set at 224.5. The money line for this encounter has the Jazz at -200, while the LA Clippers are +175 underdogs.

Players To Watch In Clippers vs Jazz

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for Los Angeles, if they are available, while Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Bojan Bogdanovic are the ones to watch for the Jazz.

STORYLINE AND GAME PREVIEW

The three players missed the LA Clippers’ 114-96 defeat on Wednesday night but could be available to feature in Friday’s quick return game.

George missed seven straight games with an injured toe and his status for Friday remains unsure. Leonard, in the meantime, is also listed as questionable with a lower leg problem. Los Angeles (21-9) will be hoping to have both players available again soon. Batum, who also sat out with a concussion, could return Friday. Batum missed his second straight game after taking a shot to the head last week.

Video And Game Report: Brooklyn Nets Beat Los Angeles Lakers 109-98

In the absence of Leonard and George, Lou Williams led the Clippers in defeat with 16 points with Reggie Jackson adding 15.

The Jazz (24-5) will be searching for their 10th win in 13 battles against the Clippers and their 10th overall on their current run.

Rudy Gobert paced Utah in the last outing with 23 points and 20 rebounds in the victory over the LA Clippers.

The Clippers are 12-6 against conference opponents this season and sit in the Pacific standings behind the rivals LA Lakers. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 115.4 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.