What channel is streaming England vs Jamaica netball game today?

Watch Game One of the Vitality Roses Reunited Series between the England Vitality Roses against the Jamaica Sunshine Girls live on YouTube via the Sky Sports Channel on Sunday. Additional coverage is also live on Sky Sports Mix and Arena.
The series pits two of the world’s top countries in the sport together at Copper Box Arena in London. Game time for the first clash in the three-game series is scheduled for 11:00 am ET. Live coverage and streaming is on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland. For those wishing to watch outside of the UK and Ireland, you will need a VPN to access the coverage.
Both coaches have voiced their support for the high-profile showdown, a series which will provide ample insights for both camps ahead of next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Game two is at the at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, December 4, while game three is set for next Sunday, December 5 at the same venue.
“We are feeling extremely ready for the game. I think we have prepared as well as we possibly could with what we have and its just for us now to go out there and play like we know we can to come out victorious,” Jamaica captain Jhaniele Fowler told the Jamaica Observer on Saturday.
“A team like Jamaica are just so different to any other in the world’s top five,” England’s Helen Housby said ahead of the encounter. “The way that they play, and their natural style, it’s just so different.
“Historically, England have met Jamaica at pretty much every major tournament, whether that’s during the group stages or in the knockout matches. So for us, getting as many minutes against them in preparation isn’t a bad thing.
“I do really enjoy playing against the Sunshine Girls; I didn’t enjoy the [Commonwealth Games] semi-final on the Gold Coast though!”
The second and third Tests of the Vitality Roses Reunited Series will also be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland. For those wishing to watch outside of the UK and Ireland, you will need a VPN to access the coverage.
No Responses Yet