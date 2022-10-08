What happened to Michigan coach Mike Hart today against Indiana?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mike Hart, the Michigan running game coordinator was carted off the field on Saturday during a game at Indiana with a medical emergency. Hart was taken off on a backboard and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the first quarter of the game.

Did Mike Hart have seizures?

It was unclear what happened to Hart, but at the time of this report, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided some much-needed updates –revealing after the game that his running back coach suffered a seizure on the sideline. Read More News: [Video] Texas embarrassed Oklahoma, 49-0 in Red River showdown

The more than 52,000 fans watching from the Memorial Stadium were given a slight relief after Hart did give a thumbs-up sign before leaving the venue.

An update on @MHart2032 from Coach Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/Q2dpjBNFb2 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2022

Hart crashed to the ground after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 apiece with 4:57 left in the quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and spread out across the field, many dropping to one knee.

Several Michigan coaches including Harbaugh stood nearby as trainers assisted Hart.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen also walked across the field to see Hart, who previously served on Indiana’s coaching staff.

Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards at Michigan and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines. He also played professionally for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

The No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) ended the game on the winning side after pulling away from Indiana to defeat the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2) 31-10 in an emotional game.

Michigan returns to Michigan Stadium next Saturday (Oct. 15) to host No. 10 Penn State. The game is set for a noon kickoff and live television and online streaming on Fox.

Site: Bloomington, Ind. (Memorial Stadium)

Score: #4 Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Records: U-M (6-0, 3-0), IU (3-3, 1-2)

Attendance: 50,805

Next U-M Event: Saturday, Oct. 15 — vs. Penn State (Michigan Stadium), Noon (TV: Fox)

PHOTO: Michigan Wolverines Athletics