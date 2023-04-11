What is the final medal standings at the 50th Carifta Games? How many medals did Jamaica win?

Jamaica finished as the winner of the 50th Carifta Games 2023 medal standings, accumulating a total of 78 medals to top the contest for another year. Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago were also among the leading countries following the Caribbean powerhouses, but they were unable to get close to their rivals, who proved too strong in the end.
The Jamaicans finished with 40 golds, 22 silvers, and 16 bronzes to overwhelm the challengers in the medal table rankings. The girls’ team contributed 42 medals, including 20 golds, 11 silvers, and 11 bronzes, while the boys’ team had 36 total medals, consisting of 20 golds, 11 silvers, and five bronzes.
In the meantime, the host country, the Bahamas ended the three-day 50th Carifta Games with a total of 46 medals, including 10 golds, 13 silvers, and 23 bronzes, while Trinidad and Tobago finished with 25 medals in total, consisting of nine golds, 10 silvers, and 12 bronzes.
In total, 21 countries won at least one medal, with the smallest medal haul being two bronzes won by Haiti, French Guiana, and Curaçao.
The 50th Carifta Games 2023 continued the tradition of showcasing some of the talents of young athletes in the Caribbean, with Jamaica once again proving to be a dominant force in the competition. Congratulations to all the medalists and participants who made this event a success.
Men’s Medal Table Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Code
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Jamaica
|JAM
|20
|11
|5
|36
|2
|Bahamas
|BAH
|6
|7
|12
|25
|3
|Trinidad and Tobago
|TTO
|4
|4
|7
|15
|4
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|SKN
|4
|1
|2
|7
|5
|Cayman Islands
|CAY
|2
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Belize
|BIZ
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Grenada
|GRN
|1
|3
|4
|8
|8
|Guyana
|GUY
|1
|1
|3
|5
|9
|Dominica
|DMA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|US Virgin Islands
|ISV
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Bermuda
|BER
|0
|4
|2
|6
|12
|Saint Lucia
|LCA
|0
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Barbados
|BAR
|0
|3
|0
|3
|14
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|VIN
|0
|1
|1
|2
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|IVB
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Antigua and Barbuda
|ANT
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|TKS
|0
|0
|3
|3
|18
|Guadeloupe
|GLP
|0
|0
|1
|1
Women’s Medal Count Table
|Rank
|Team
|Code
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Jamaica
|JAM
|20
|11
|11
|42
|2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|TTO
|5
|6
|5
|16
|3
|Bahamas
|BAH
|4
|6
|11
|21
|4
|Barbados
|BAR
|2
|3
|2
|7
|5
|Guyana
|GUY
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6
|US Virgin Islands
|ISV
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Guadeloupe
|GLP
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8
|Saint Lucia
|LCA
|1
|2
|2
|5
|9
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|SKN
|1
|1
|2
|4
|10
|Grenada
|GRN
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|Antigua and Barbuda
|ANT
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Martinique
|MRQ
|0
|2
|2
|4
|13
|British Virgin Islands
|IVB
|0
|2
|0
|2
|14
|French Guiana
|FGU
|0
|1
|1
|2
|15
|Curaçao
|CUW
|0
|1
|1
|2
|16
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|VIN
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Haiti
|HAI
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Bermuda
|BER
|0
|0
|1
|1
Complete Medal Table Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Code
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Jamaica
|JAM
|40
|22
|16
|78
|2
|Bahamas
|BAH
|10
|13
|23
|46
|3
|Trinidad and Tobago
|TTO
|9
|10
|12
|25
|4
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|SKN
|5
|2
|4
|11
|5
|Barbados
|BAR
|2
|6
|2
|10
|6
|Grenada
|GRN
|2
|4
|4
|10
|7
|Guyana
|GUY
|3
|2
|3
|8
|8
|US Virgin Islands
|ISV
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Guadeloupe
|GLP
|1
|2
|3
|6
|10
|Saint Lucia
|LCA
|1
|5
|2
|8
|11
|Cayman Islands
|CAY
|2
|0
|1
|3
|12
|Belize
|BIZ
|2
|0
|0
|2
|13
|British Virgin Islands
|IVB
|0
|3
|0
|3
|14
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|VIN
|0
|2
|1
|3
|15
|Antigua and Barbuda
|ANT
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|TKS
|0
|0
|3
|3
|17
|Martinique
|MRQ
|0
|2
|2
|4
|18
|Bermuda
|BER
|0
|4
|3
|7
|19
|French Guiana
|FGU
|0
|1
|1
|2
|20
|Curaçao
|CUW
|0
|1
|1
|2
|21
|Haiti
|HAI
|0
|0
|2
|2