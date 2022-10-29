What is the ranked vs. ranked – AP Top 25 College Football Schedule today?

MIAMI, FL —— The college football schedule continues in Week 9 on Saturday (29) with three ranked vs ranked games and I am expecting all of them to be quite exciting. Read More: ESPN3 schedule: College football games for Week 9

RANKED vs. RANKED – AP Top 25 College Football Schedule

The past two weeks we saw a total of 11 games featuring ranked vs ranked teams matches, but the upcoming slate of games is not quite as busy, but expect some twists and turns this weekend.

No. 2 Ohio State will be aiming to extend its undefeated start to the season when the Buckeyes travel to take on No. 13 Penn State in a key Big Ten clash at Beaver Stadium and it is live on FOX.

This is the sixth straight meeting with both ranked., while Ohio State has won the previous five.

The Buckeyes (7-0) are coming off a 54-10 victory over Iowa in their last outing, while Penn State (6-1) defeated Minnesota 45-17 in its last game and has moved up three places in the last AP Top 25 poll.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Tennessee welcomes No. 19 Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, in the second game on the AP ranked vs ranked schedule. The last time the Wildcats and Volunteers were both ranked when they played was 1951, according to The Associated Press.

Tennessee has won three of the past five meetings against Kentucky, including last year’s very close 45-42 encounter, while the Vols are 12-point favorites according to SportBooks.

The third AP Top 25 ranked vs ranked clash today sees No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State. Games time is 3:30 pm ET and it is live on FOX.

This is the second meeting out of 65 clashes with both these ranked. The only one so far was in 2011 when the Cowboys won 52-45.

Oklahoma State beats then-No. 20 Texas 41-34 last week, while Kansas State fell to No. 7 TCU 38-28 last week.

According to ESPN Analytics, Oklahoma State has a 54.1% chance to win today, although the SportsBooks have the Wildcats as 1.5 point favorites to take this Big 12 Conference battle.