No. 4 Kansas returns to court again on Friday against Dayron in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational at HP Field House on the campus of Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex and you can watch live coverage on ESPN. For the cord-cutters without cable service, you can stream the action on WatchESPN.com, while the ESPN App will also provide live streaming.
What TV channel is No. 4 Kansas vs. Dayron on today?
- TV Channel: ESPN, streamed on ESPN+
- Live stream: fuboTV
- LISTEN LIVE NOW
- WATCH LIVE NOW
- LIVE STATS
- Radio: IMG Jayhawk Radio Network
The game time for the contest is 1:30 p.m. ET.
The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a 71-59 victory over North Texas in its first game of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving Day to improve their record to 4-0 this season and remain undefeated this term.
The Dayton Flyers, in the meanwhile, defeated the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday by a score of 76-60 to advance against Kansas. The victory was Anthony Grant’s 80th career win at Dayton.
READ ALSO: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Duke: What channel is it on tonight?
Dayton (2-3) vs. Kansas (4-0)
HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Dayton and Kansas will go at it in a postseason game at Kissimmee’s HP Field House. Kansas earned a 71-59 win over North Texas in its most recent game, while Dayton won 76-60 against Miami in its last outing.
SENIOR STUDS: Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin, and David McCormackhave combined to score 51 percent of all Jayhawks points this season.TERRIFIC TOUMANI: Toumani Camara has connected on 11.1 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 61.5 percent of his free throws this season.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Jayhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flyers. Kansas has 56 assists on 95 field goals (58.9 percent) over its previous three games while Dayton has assisted on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked second among BIG 12 teams with an average of 83.5 points per game.
Probable Starters
No. 4 Kansas
G – Dajuan Harris, 6-1, 180, Soph.
G – Remy Martin, 6-0, 195, Sr.
G – Ochai Agbaji, 6-5, 210, Sr.
G – Christian Braun, 6-6, 205, Jr.
F – David McCormack, 6-10, 265, Sr.
Dayton
G – Malachi Smith, 6-0, 170, Fr.
G – R.J. Blakney, 6-6, 200, RS-Fr.
G – Elijah Weaver, 6-6, 205, Jr.
F – Toumani Camara, 6-8, 220, Soph.
F – Daron Holmes II, 6-10, 220, Fr.
No Responses Yet