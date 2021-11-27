What TV channel is showing the No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 5 Michigan game today?

Watch ‘The Game’ between No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 5 Michigan on the FOX Network on Saturday, November 27 with live commentary throughout the matchup coming from Guss Johnson and Joel Klatt doing the call on the national broadcast with Jenny Taft (sideline).
RJ Young, Geoff Schwartz, Ohio State legends Cardale Jones and Beanie Wells are also set to be part of the FOX commentary team during the contest. The build-up for the game is expected to go beyond the scheduled start time of Noon pm ET, but you should see the action getting underway at about 12:15 pm ET.
Michigan Stadium • Ann Arbor, Mich.
Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 • 12:14 p.m.
Television: Fox
Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network
Both teams enter today’s game in Ann Arbor full of confidence as they both know that the winner will claim the 2021 Big Ten East crown.
Ohio State will be without two notable players for today’s game with the Buckeyes (10-1) revealing that running back Master Teague and cornerback Sevyn Banks (knee).
Saturday’s game will be the 117th meeting in the series between Michigan and Ohio State, while it will be the 49th meeting between the two archrivals at Michigan Stadium and the 60th all-time meeting in Ann Arbor.
Heading into this matchup, the Wolverines hold a 58-52-6 advantage in the all-time series but the Buckeyes have dominated the most recent head-to-head meetings, having won 15 of the last 16 clashes.
This will be the 24th time that Michigan and Ohio State take the field in a top 10 matchup. The Buckeyes hold a 12-9-2 advantage in those contests. The Wolverines have won seven of the last 11 games played between top 10 foes but the Buckeyes have won the last four meetings.
Series vs. Ohio State: Michigan leads 58-52-6
Series Streak: Ohio State won 8
Last Meeting vs. Ohio State: 2019 (OSU, 56-27)
Last Michigan Win: 2011
Michigan has claimed victories in eight of the past 16 games at the Big House dating back to 1989.
Michigan defeated Ohio State by a 35-21 score in the 100th renewal of college football’s greatest rivalry on Nov. 22, 2003.
No Responses Yet