What’s On ESPN3 Today? – How To Watch Free College Basketball: Jan. 17

There are six college basketball games streaming live on ESPN3 today and you can follow them all online. ESPN3 can be watched online or using any streaming device at no additional cost to those with subscriptions to TV or internet services with this plan. Streaming services such as Sling TV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV can also be used.
What’s On ESPN3 Today?
Half a dozen NCAA Division I college basketball games are available to watch on ESPN3 today, Sunday, Jan. 17. None of these games will involve Associated Press ranked teams, but the handy matchups will provide lots of entertainment for fans looking for some basketball to watch.
The first game today will tip-off at 12:00 p.m. ET with UMass Lowell visiting Events Center to take on Binghamton. The Bearcats (1-11, 1-8 America East Conference) have won just once so far this season, so it is no surprise to see that ESPN’s Basketball Power Index only gives them a 30.5% chance of winning this one.
The River Hawks (5-8, 4-5) picked up a comfortable 92-78 victory when the two teams met on Saturday with Obadiah Noel scoring 26 points in the win, and the William Hill Sportsbook latest odds list them as a 6.5 point favorite to win. UMass Lowell has won three of the last four games overall.
Another Game To Watch
There are two games listed for 1:00 p.m. on ESPN3 today.
At the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Hartford will seek to complete the America East Conference season sweep over Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) after winning by seven points in the previous matchup on Saturday.
In Saturday’s game, the Hawks (9-5, 6-3) shot 47.4 percent from the field on their way to a 70-63 victory. Hartford has won four of the last five games overall, while the Retrievers (9-3, 5-2) have won three of the past five overall.
Also tipping off at 1:00 p.m. is the clash between Maine (2-6, 2-5) and Vermont (6-3, 6-3). The meeting will be back-to-back for these two teams after they previously met on Saturday.
Vermont held the Black Bears to a season-low score in a 65-30 win on Saturday with the Catamounts looking to win their 22nd straight in the head-to-head series over Maine, according to Automated Insights research.
Vermont starts as an 18.0 point favorite, according to the William Hill Sportsbook latest odds, with the over-under for points total at 122.
Completing The Streaming Schedule
Elsewhere on the ESPN3 schedule today, America East Conference leaders Stony Brook will aim to bounce back from the 81-64 defeat to New Hampshire on Saturday when the two meet again at the Island Federal Credit Union Arena at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Wrapping things up will be the Indiana State (5-7, 2-5) vs. Illinois State (4-7, 1-4) from the Redbird Arena at 4 p.m. and Evansville (6-7, 4-3) vs. Bradley (8-4, 2-1) inside the Carver Arena at the same slated time.
