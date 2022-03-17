When and Where to the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22?￼

The World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 sees global indoor action return for the first time in four years on 18-20 March and you can keep up-to-date with the latest on the World Athletics website, its associated platforms and via a number of broadcasters around the world.

A total of 680 athletes from 137 teams are entered to compete in Serbia, with the pentathlon 60m hurdles kicking things off on Friday morning and the men’s 4x400m final bringing competition to a close on Sunday evening.

Here’s how you can follow it all.

Where to watch

The World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 will be streamed live in a number of territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels, including dedicated feeds for field events.

Livestream schedule (local time)

Day one:

9:25 morning session

17:20 afternoon session

Day two:

9:20 morning session

17:40 afternoon session

Day three:

9:55 morning session

16:25 afternoon session

The livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where coverage may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

