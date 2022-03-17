When and Where to the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22?￼

Sports Desk

The World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 sees global indoor action return for the first time in four years on 18-20 March and you can keep up-to-date with the latest on the World Athletics website, its associated platforms and via a number of broadcasters around the world.

A total of 680 athletes from 137 teams are entered to compete in Serbia, with the pentathlon 60m hurdles kicking things off on Friday morning and the men’s 4x400m final bringing competition to a close on Sunday evening.

Here’s how you can follow it all.

Where to watch

The World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 will be streamed live in a number of territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels, including dedicated feeds for field events.

Livestream schedule (local time)

Day one:
9:25 morning session
17:20 afternoon session

Day two:
9:20 morning session
17:40 afternoon session

Day three:
9:55 morning session
16:25 afternoon session

The livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where coverage may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live. Please check your local listings to find out more information. 

TerritoriesBroadcaster
Argentina & South AmericaTyC Sports
AustraliaSBS
BalkansArena Sport
BelarusBTRC
Belgium (South)RTBF
Belgium (North)VRT
BrazilGlobo
Burkina FasoRTB
CanadaCBC
ChileTVN
ChinaCCTV
ColombiaRTVC
Comores IslandORTC
CroatiaHRT
CubaICRT
CyprusCYCBC
Czech RepublicCT
Democratic Republic of CongoRTNC
DenmarkTV2
EstoniaEEERR
EswatiniEswatini TV
FinlandYLE
FranceAthle TV
GambiaGRTS
GreeceERT
HungaryMTVA
IcelandRUV
IsraelThe Sports Channel
ItalyRAI
JamaicaTelevision Jamaica
JapanTBS
KenyaKBC
MadagascarORTM
MalawiMBC
Malaysia and BruneiASTRO
NetherlandsNOS
New ZealandSky Network NZ
NigerTele Sahel
NorwayNRK
PanamaMEDCOM
Pan CaribbeanTV Jamaica
Pan Latin AmericaESPN International
Pan Middle EastbeIN Sports
Pan Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
PolandTVP
PortugalRTP
RwandaRTV
SerbiaRTS
SeychellesSBC
SlovakiaRTVS
SloveniaRTVSLO
South AfricaSABC
South KoreaSky Sports
SpainTVE
SwedenTV4
SwitzerlandSSR
TanzaniaUTV, ZNBC2
UkraineUAPBC
United KingdomBBC
UruguayVTV
USANBC
VenezuelaMeridiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.