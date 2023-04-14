When is the 2023 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational and how to watch it?

The 2023 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, hosted at the University of Florida at the Percy Beard Track on Friday and Saturday – April 14-15, 2023 – will be live streamed on the SECN+ via ESPN Player, and you can follow all the live streaming coverage on both days!

The competition begins on Friday, April 14, at 1 p.m. with the men’s hammer throw portion of the meet. Running events begin at 5 p.m. with the women’s 200m race. Saturday events begin at 9 a.m. with the women’s discus throw. Running starts at 12 p.m. with the women’s 100m hurdles prelims.

How to Watch Live Streaming?

The Tom Jones Memorial will be streamed on both Friday and Saturday. Friday streaming beings at 5 p.m. ET with the women’s 1500m and runs until the conclusion of the day. Saturday streaming will begin at 12 p.m. ET and continue through the 4×400 relays at the end of the meet. Live streaming coverage will be available on SECN+ via ESPN Player.

Watch Live Friday Streaming Link: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=be54f532-de31-4a1c-bd49-549c0ceb636e

Watch Live Saturday Streaming Link: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=72a3e87a-8988-4399-afe3-494fe19f8781

2023 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Field Events:

1:00 pm – Men’s Hammer

2:00 pm – Women’s Long Jump Invite

2:00 pm – Men’s High Jump

2:00 pm – Men’s Pole Vault

3:00 pm – Men’s Long Jump Invite

3:15 pm – Women’s Hammer

4:45 pm – Men’s Javelin

5:00 pm – Women’s Long Jump

6:10 pm – Women’s Javelin

6:15 pm – Men’s Shot Put Invite

6:30 pm – Men’s High Jump Invite

7:00 pm – Men’s Long Jump

7:35 pm – Women’s Shot Put Invite

Running Events: