When is the World Cup opening ceremony? What time does it starts? On Sunday, November 20, the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place at 9:30 am ET in the United States and you can watch all the live streaming and television coverage on your selected devices.

Fans in the USA can watch live the live TV broadcast on FOX for English commentary and Telemundo for Spanish, while if you are looking to watch free you can sign up for a free 7-day trial at fuboTV and stream away. Additionally, the Fox Sports app, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will also have live coverage.

The likes of Ronaldo (Brazil’s R9), Cafu, and David Beckham are just of the few former players attending the opening ceremony, while American Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is among the listed world icons at the venue.

If you are viewing in Canada, CTV, TSN and the TSN app will be the place to watch, while in the UK BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport Website will cover your territory. Fans in Australia can Watch the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony on SBS, while Sky Sport will coverage New Zealand.

The opening ceremony will be the curtain raiser for the first game of the tournament between hosts Qatar vs Ecuador – originally scheduled for Monday, November 21, and FIFA explained the change to the game schedule.

“The change ensures the continuity of a long-standing tradition of marking the start of the FIFA World Cup with an opening ceremony on the occasion of the first match featuring either the hosts or the defending champions,” a FIFA statement read.

“The decision followed an assessment of the competition and operational implications, as well as a thorough consultation process and an agreement with key stakeholders and the host country.”