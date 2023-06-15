When is the Oslo Diamond League, and how to watch it?

The 2023 Wanda Diamond League continues in Oslo on Thursday (15), with the 2023 Bislett Games featuring some of the world’s biggest track and field stars. Here’s what you need to know:
Schedule and Athletes to Watch
- The action will start at 17:30 local time (GMT+2) or 11:30 a.m. ET in the United States with the women’s shot put, and the main program will kick off at 20:00 local time / 2:00 p.m. ET with the women’s 400m hurdles World Athletics – Source.
- Some of the athletes to watch include Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Karsten Warholm, Yulimar Rojas, Mondo Duplantis, Shericka Jackson, Chase Ealey, Erriyon Knighton, and Femke Bol.
Where to Watch the 2023 Bislett Games?
- The meeting will be streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from for two hours at 20:00 local time (GMT+2) or 2:00 p.m. ET. For this viewers in the United States, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide the action live. World-Track.
- However, the live stream will NOT be available in all territories. To find
- To find out the broadcast rights holder in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.
- out the broadcast rights holder in your country, check the list provided in the search results.
- Follow Live results, schedule and entry lists and more
What to expect at the Oslo Diamond League?
The 2023 Bislett Games Diamond League Meeting in Oslo is set to be an exciting event with some of the world’s top athletes competing. Fans of track and field will not want to miss this event. Will we see another world record?
To find out the broadcast rights holder in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.
|Territories
|Broadcaster/ rights holder
|Africa (English language): Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Democratic republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Zanzibar, Chad, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan
|Supersport (English)
|Africa (French language): Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo
|NWTV+
|Argentina
|TeleRed
|Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
|TV3 (SIA)
|Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
|Sportklub
|Belgium
|VRT
|Brazil
|Globo / Newco – Band Sport / COB
|Bulgaria
|A1 – Sport Max
|Canada
|CBC
|Caucasus/Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia.
|Saran
|Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
|Flow Sports
|Central America: Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
|Sky Mexico
|China
|CCTV
|Chinese Taipei
|Elta
|Czech Republic
|Ceska Televize
|Denmark
|Viaplay
|Finland
|MTV
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|Greece / Cyprus
|ERT
|Hungary
|MTVA
|India
|Viacom 18
|Israel
|Charlton
|Italy and the Vatican City
|Sky / Rai
|Macau
|TDM
|Malaysia
|Measat
|Mongolia
|Premier Sports Network
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sports / NOS
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|Norway
|NRK
|Philippines
|TAP
|Poland
|Polsat
|Portugal
|Sport TV Portugal
|Slovakia
|RTV
|Singapore
|Starhub
|Spain
|Movistar
|South Korea
|KBS
|South America: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
|Panam Sports
|Sweden
|C More-TV4 / SVT
|Switzerland
|SRG
|Thailand
|Cineplex / Mono / JKN
|Turkey
|TRT/ Ssport
|United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseas
|BBC
|Ukraine
|Setanta
|USA
|NBC Sports
|Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, France, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Myanmar, North Korea, Romania, Sri Lanka, Vietnam
|Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook