When is the Oslo Diamond League, and how to watch it?

The 2023 Wanda Diamond League continues in Oslo on Thursday (15), with the 2023 Bislett Games featuring some of the world’s biggest track and field stars. Here’s what you need to know:

Schedule and Athletes to Watch

The action will start at 17:30 local time (GMT+2) or 11:30 a.m. ET in the United States with the women’s shot put, and the main program will kick off at 20:00 local time / 2:00 p.m. ET with the women’s 400m hurdles World Athletics – Source.

Some of the athletes to watch include Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Karsten Warholm, Yulimar Rojas, Mondo Duplantis, Shericka Jackson, Chase Ealey, Erriyon Knighton, and Femke Bol.

Where to Watch the 2023 Bislett Games?

The meeting will be streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from for two hours at 20:00 local time (GMT+2) or 2:00 p.m. ET. For this viewers in the United States, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide the action live. World-Track.

Follow Live results, schedule and entry lists and more

What to expect at the Oslo Diamond League?

The 2023 Bislett Games Diamond League Meeting in Oslo is set to be an exciting event with some of the world’s top athletes competing. Fans of track and field will not want to miss this event. Will we see another world record?

