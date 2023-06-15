Wordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlaroyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigara
When is the Oslo Diamond League, and how to watch it?

world record holder karsten warholm of Norway in the 400m hurdles

The 2023 Wanda Diamond League continues in Oslo on Thursday (15), with the 2023 Bislett Games featuring some of the world’s biggest track and field stars. Here’s what you need to know:

Schedule and Athletes to Watch

  • The action will start at 17:30 local time (GMT+2) or 11:30 a.m. ET in the United States with the women’s shot put, and the main program will kick off at 20:00 local time / 2:00 p.m. ET with the women’s 400m hurdles World Athletics – Source.
  • Some of the athletes to watch include Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Karsten Warholm, Yulimar Rojas, Mondo Duplantis, Shericka Jackson, Chase Ealey, Erriyon Knighton, and Femke Bol.

Where to Watch the 2023 Bislett Games?

  • The meeting will be streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from for two hours at 20:00 local time (GMT+2) or 2:00 p.m. ET. For this viewers in the United States, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide the action live.  World-Track.
  • To find out the broadcast rights holder in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information
  • Follow Live results, schedule and entry lists and more

What to expect at the Oslo Diamond League?

The 2023 Bislett Games Diamond League Meeting in Oslo is set to be an exciting event with some of the world’s top athletes competing. Fans of track and field will not want to miss this event. Will we see another world record?

TerritoriesBroadcaster/ rights holder
Africa (English language): Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Democratic republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Zanzibar, Chad, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan Supersport (English) 
Africa (French language): Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, TogoNWTV+
ArgentinaTeleRed
Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, LithuaniaTV3 (SIA)
Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, SloveniaSportklub
BelgiumVRT
BrazilGlobo / Newco – Band Sport / COB
BulgariaA1 – Sport Max
CanadaCBC
Caucasus/Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia.Saran
Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin IslandsFlow Sports
Central America: Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican RepublicSky Mexico
ChinaCCTV
Chinese TaipeiElta
Czech RepublicCeska Televize
DenmarkViaplay
FinlandMTV
GermanySky Deutschland
Greece / CyprusERT
HungaryMTVA
IndiaViacom 18
IsraelCharlton
Italy and the Vatican CitySky / Rai
MacauTDM
MalaysiaMeasat
MongoliaPremier Sports Network
NetherlandsZiggo Sports / NOS
New ZealandTVNZ
NorwayNRK
PhilippinesTAP
PolandPolsat
PortugalSport TV Portugal
SlovakiaRTV
SingaporeStarhub
SpainMovistar
South KoreaKBS
South America: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, VenezuelaPanam Sports
SwedenC More-TV4 / SVT
SwitzerlandSRG
ThailandCineplex / Mono / JKN
TurkeyTRT/ Ssport
United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseasBBC
UkraineSetanta
USANBC Sports
Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, France, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Myanmar, North Korea, Romania, Sri Lanka, VietnamWanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook
