Where and how to watch No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota

No. 4 Ohio State will open its 2021 college football season at Minnesota in a Big Ten showdown and you can watch the live streaming overage of Fox at Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday, September 2. Early coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.
How To Watch Live Coverage
Thursday night’s game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and the Buckeyes are seen as an 86 percent runaway favorite to win the game, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. On the spread, Ohio State is starting as a -13.5 favorite with a money line at -600.
- TV channel: Fox
- Live stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)
When the two sides take the field on the night, it will be the 53rd encounter between the two programs with Ohio State leading the head-to-head series 45-7.
Ohio State, the beaten College Football Playoff finalist from last season, returns a strong squad that will be led by wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, it is understood has been very impressive during training camp and is expected to take up from where the departing Justin Fields left off.
Meanwhile, according to the AP buildup, Minnesota’s climb under coach P.J. Fleck took a detour during the COVID-altered 2020 season, but the Gophers have plenty of weapons in place to spring an upset. They’re one of the most experienced teams in the country.
However, with Stroud expecting to be a major contributor this season and Olave and Wilson ready to take the program back to the playoffs final, the Buckeyes will be tough to beat at any location this season.
This is Ohio State’s first visit to Minnesota since 2014, a 31-24 victory on Nov. 15 that had a kickoff temperature of 15 degrees, the coldest in 12 years at what’s now called Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buckeyes went on to win the national championship that season.