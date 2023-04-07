Where and How To Watch The Carifta Games 2023?

Nassau, Bahamas (April 6) – The 50th edition of the Carifta Bahamas Games 2023 is set to commence on Friday, April 7th, with the opening ceremony at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The three-day event is scheduled to run from Saturday, April 8th through Monday, April 10th, and will showcase some of the best junior athletes in the Caribbean region. College coaches will also be in attendance for their yearly recruiting trips.

Among the notable athletes competing at the Carifta Games 2023 are Alana Reid and Bouwahjgie Nkrumie from Jamaica, who recently set national U20 record-breaking performances in the 100m at Champs 2023 in Kingston. Adaejah Hodge from the British Virgin Islands, last year’s Sir Austin Sealy award winner, will also compete this year.

Where To Watch Carifta Games 2023?

Fans worldwide can watch the live streaming and TV coverage of the 2023 Carifta Games on SportMax, SportsMax2, the SportsMax App, as well as Ceen TV in the Bahamas. Live results and updates will also be available here: please click here

Tonique Williams-Darling, a Bahamian icon, and former 400m Olympic and World Champion, who is the Director of Event Media Now, is eagerly anticipating an exciting event. She mentioned that most of the tickets to attend the Games at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium have already been sold.