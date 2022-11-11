LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville men’s and women’s cross country teams will continue their postseason on Friday morning when the NCAA Southeast Regional takes place at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park. LIVE RESULTS

*WEATHER UPDATE* The games committee is in contact with a meteorologist and we are monitoring the weather conditions. At this time, we are staying with the schedule as published. We will continue to monitor the weather situation and provide updates as needed or if conditions change. This information will be communicated here and on Twitter.



The women will kick off the morning with the 6K race slated to begin at 11 a.m., with the men competing over 10K for the first time this season at 12 p.m. Spectator parking for the meet will be priced at $10 cash per vehicle. More meet information can be found here.



The event will give the opportunity for athletes to qualify for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships, which will be held on Nov. 19 at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla. The top-two scoring teams from each of the nine regional meets will receive an automatic bid, with 13 at-large teams also earning selection following the completion of all regional races.

In addition to the 31 teams in the championship field, the top four individuals from each regional championship who finish in the top-25 overall and are not associated with a placing team will also advance.



Friday’s competition will mark the second time this season Louisville has competed on their home course, the first being the Live in Lou Classic on Oct. 1. It will also be the second consecutive season that the course has hosted the Southeast Regional and the eighth overall, having also hosted the event in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2014. This will be the first time that Louisville plays host for the event since 2014 after the University of Kentucky hosted last fall’s contest.



The Southeast Regional is made up of all Division I cross country programs from Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Louisville is one of 39 teams competing on the women’s side, led by No. 1 N.C. State, who come to the meet after winning the ACC Championships in Charlottesville two weeks ago.

No. 12 Virginia, No. 15 North Carolina, and No. 28 Furman join the Wolfpack as ranked teams in the field, with Furman earning the Southern Conference championship as well. Other contenders include three other conference champions including Elon from the CAA, Charlotte from Conference USA, and High Point from the Big South.