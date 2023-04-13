Where can I watch and follow Day 2 at the 2023 Mt. SAC Relays?

WALNUT, Calif. (April 13) – The 63rd Annual Mt. SAC Relays 2023 at Hilmer Lodge Stadium is set to continue with an exciting program of events on its second day, and we have all the details for you. The Elite and collegiate multi-events will reach their conclusion today, while several track events are scheduled for the second day. Below is the complete order of event guide schedule for Day 2, including start times.

The Men's Decathlon Elite and college division will start Day 2 at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Women's Heptathlon Elite competition resuming at 11:00 a.m.

For those looking to watch the action, fans can subscribe to the live stream broadcast on RunnerSpace +PLUS. Updates from the meeting over the next three days are available at Finished Results at https://finishedresults.trackscoreboard.com/meets/10939/events.

The track events will get underway at 5:00 p.m. with the women’s college and open 3000m Steeplechase, with the collegiate men’s race following at 6:05 p.m. Additionally, there are several Elite races scheduled on the track, including the 3000 Steeplechase and the 10,000m Runs for both men and women.

On Wednesday, the Mt. SAC Relays 2023 kicked off with the opening events of the multi-events, with USC’s Allie Jones and Georgia’s Kyle Garland leading the Women’s Heptathlon Elite and the Men’s Decathlon Elite competitions.

As the meeting moves into Day 2, it promises to be another thrilling day of athletics. Stay tuned for updates and live results.