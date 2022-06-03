Where can I watch Oklahoma State vs Missouri State NCAA Stillwater Regional?

Oklahoma State will be aiming to make a winning start to the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship when it takes on No. 4-seed Missouri State in game one at the NCAA Stillwater Regional on Friday (3).

Video/TV: ESPN+ (Lowell Galindo & Troy Eklund)

Radio: KSPI 93.7 FM & stillwaterradio.net (Rex Holt & Matt Davis)

Live Stats: okstate.statbroadcast.com

Twitter In-Game Updates: @OSUBaseball

Oklahoma State heads into the NCAA tournament with a 39-20 record on the season and is making its ninth consecutive NCAA Regional appearance.

The Cowboys who are picked as the No. 1 seed in the Stillwater Regional and are heavily favored to advance, ended the regular season tied for second place in the Big 12 baseball standings with a 15-9 conference record, which was one game out of first place. They also advanced to the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship before losing to Texas.

Missouri State, meanwhile, is fresh off a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship, and the Bears (30-27) head to their 12th NCAA Division Regional and fourth in the last eight years this week in Stillwater, Okla., full of confidence.

The Bears and Cowboys begin play at 6:00 p.m. CT against the host, while Arkansas and Grand Canyon make up the other half of the four-team regional.

Missouri State trails Oklahoma State in the all-time series 18-9 with the last meeting between the two programs coming on May 3 in Stillwater. OSU won the matchup 5-1.