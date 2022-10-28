Where can I watch the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships on ACC Network?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seven of the nation’s ranked teams will be in action at the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships at the Panorama Farms course in Earlysville, Virginia on Friday, October 28. The University of Virginia will serve as the host team and you can watch live streaming on the ACC Network platform.

How To Watch The 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships on ACC Network?

The men’s 8k race will start the schedule at 10:40 a.m., followed by the women’s 6k race at 11:30 a.m. Live online streaming coverage will begin at 10:30 a.m. and both races will broadcast on ACC Network Extra and Live Results will be available. Read More: ESPN3 schedule: College football games for Week 9

“The ACC’s begin the championship season and we will need to kick it off with some quality wins,” said FSU head coach Bob Braman on the Seminoles’ official website. “Training has been great all season, but we just haven’t raced well in big meets. There are six teams ranked in the top 25 nationally, so it’s going to be a battle.”

Top-ranked NC State starts as the favorite to win a seventh successive women’s title today and I am back the defending national champion to cruise to victory. It will be interesting to see what kind of team coach Laurie Henes will race today with Katelyn Tuohy primed to win this year and teammate Kelsey Chmiel looking to defend her 6k title.

On the men’s side, No. 6 ranked Notre Dame will start as the beat and the Irish will be hoping to fend off the challenges from the likes of No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 12 NC State, No. 13 Virginia, No. 16 Syracuse, and No. 18 North Carolina. Notre Dame will aim to win a third straight ACC Cross Country Championships men’s title.