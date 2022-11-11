The 2022 NCAA DI Cross Country South Regional will be held at the John Hunt Cross Country Course in Huntsville, AL. The University of North Alabama is the host institution with assistance from the Huntsville Sports Commission and the City of Huntsville.

Live streaming coverage of the 2022 NCAA Cross Country South Regional Championships will be on YouTube for Free! For the live stream, click Watch Live Streaming Clicking Here. Live updates and race results can be found By Clicking Here.

The women’s 6 kilometer championships race will begin the live broadcast at 8:30 am CT / 9:30 am ET with the men’s 8 kilometer championships race starting at 9:30 am CT / 10:30 am ET.

Race Times

Women’s 6k: 8:30 AM | Men’s 10k: 9:30 AM Starting Box Assignments | Women’s Roster 2022 | Men’s Roster 2022 – Participant Manual – 2022 Participant Manual

Venue Info

John Hunt Park 6K Map

John Hunt Park 10K Map

John Hunt Park Facility Layout

John Hunt Parking Information

John Hunt Park 6000 Meters Course Description

John Hunt Park 10000 Meters Course Description

Before and After Race Dining, Shopping & Attractions

Huntsville has several dining and shopping options minutes from the John Hunt Cross Country Running Course. Huntsville is also home to Alabama’s top-paid tourist attraction, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in addition to several other attractions!

If you’re looking for an easy way to explore Huntsville’s storied past and exciting future at a discounted rate, check out our Huntsville Attractions Pass, now available via mobile download! Paper passport coupons and essential information about all of Huntsville’s most popular attractions can also be found at the Visitor Center in downtown Huntsville.

Where to Run

There are terrific options for running in Huntsville and an active running scene. In addition to John Hunt Park where regionals will be held, options include nice residential areas near downtown, numerous greenways, and trails at Monte Sano and other preserves. Find additional running options here. If you prefer a mapped route click here.