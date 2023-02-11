The 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series continues this weekend as a loaded field will take part at the 2023 Millrose Games in New York on Saturday (11). You can watch the live stream coverage from The Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory on USATF.TV and NBC. Also, fans can follow LIVE RESULTS

The action will begin at 11:30 am ET and will broadcast on USATF.TV. Please note that you will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, so if you don’t already have one, Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS. The four-and-a-half-hour coverage on USATF.TV will conclude at 4:00 pm when the TV window will open for NBA to continue a two-hour broadcast through 6:00 pm ET.

Featured events will not be available on USATF.TV after 4:00, but. you can watch some of the high school races that are not broadcasting on NBC during this time. – Read more: Watch the 2023 Tyson Invitational Live today!

In addition, viewers in several parts of the world can also enjoy a two-hour live stream of the 2023 NYRR Millrose Games via the World Athletics YouTube channel. Like the NBC broadcast, this live stream will also begin at 4:00 pm ET.

If you are in the Caribbean, Flow Sports is the place to watch today’s action, while FloSports (FloTrack) will stream the meeting live for viewers in Canada and Australia, with Viaplay (Viaplay UK) broadcasting in the United Kingdom.

Fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating the day’s featured matchups which include clashes between Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman in the men’s 60m, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs in the men’s Shot Put, very strong men’s and women’s Wanamaker Mile respective fields, plus lots of highlights in the sprints.

Fans are especially bracing for the clash between defending champion Ollie Ho are, Yared Nuguse, Sam Tanner and Mario Garcia Romo in the men’s Wanamaker Mile, while Olympic medalist Laura Muir starts as the favorite to win the women’s race.

NYRR Millrose Games Broadcast Schedule (Times Eastern USA) 11:30 am – 4:00 pm USATF.TV 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm NBC Check Local Listings