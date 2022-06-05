Leads

Where can I watch the Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial?

By Gary Smith, Lead Sports Writer
Allyson Felix of USA in the 400m

Watch more than medalists from the Tokyo Olympic Games in action at the 2022 Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meeting in Chorzow, Poland, live on the World Athletics YouTube channel world wide. The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues on Sunday (5) and you will be able to follow all the action live online.

The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in a number of territories so please check the list here. ALSO CHECK OUT: Timetable, start lists and results | media information sheets and athlete biographies

The organizers have revealed that a two-hour live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel, beginning at 16:00 local time (14:00 GMT). If you are viewing in the USA, the meeting will get underway at 10:00 am ET.

However, you can watch from other platforms our use a VPN to get access to the webcast from anywhere in the world. Several world and Olympic champions, including Tokyo 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico and hammer throw champs Anita Włodarczyk and Wojciech Nowicki, as well as US sprint icon Allyson Felix, will all compete on Sunday.

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

READ ALSO: How can I watch the 2022 Golden Spike Ostrava meeting?

What Channels Showing The 2022 Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meeting?

Albania, KosovoOversport / Oversport 2
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DR, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and ZimbabweSuperSport / GSL1 / SSM2 / VR3 / VR3A
Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadies, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and CaicosFlow Sports / Flow Sports FLSPS
Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, VenezuelaDirecTV / 617/1617
Australia, USAFloSports / FloTrack / flotrack.org
Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri LankaViacom 18 / VOOT Select
Brazil, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, PanamaESPN / STAR+
Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste, VietnamSPOTV / SPOTV2
Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, SerbiaArena Sport / AP3
CanadaCBC / Digital Platforms
CroatiaArena Sport / AS3
Czech RepublicCzech TV / ceskatelevize.cz/sport
DenmarkViaplay Group / Viaplay and TV3 Sport
FinlandMTV / CMore Sport 2
Germanysportdeutschland.tv
GreeceCosmote / COSMOTE SPORT6HD
HungaryAMC / Sport2
IcelandViaplay Group / Viaplay
IsraelSport 5 / 5PLUS
ItalySky / Sky Sport Arena (204)
LithuaniaSport 1
NetherlandsZiggo / Ziggo Sport Docu
NorwayViaplay Group / Viaplay and V sport 1
PolandTVP
PortugalSPORT TV / SPORT TV 2
RussiaMatch TV / Match! ARENA and FTA Match TV
SlovakiaTV JOJ / JOJ SPORT
SloveniaArena Sport / AS4
SpainTVE / Teledeporte
SwedenViaplay Group / Viaplay and V sport 1
SwitzerlandSwiss Sport TV / swiss-sport.tv
TaiwanElta / ELTA Sports Max 4
TurkeyS Sport and S Sport Plus

