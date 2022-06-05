Where can I watch the Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial?

Watch more than medalists from the Tokyo Olympic Games in action at the 2022 Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meeting in Chorzow, Poland, live on the World Athletics YouTube channel world wide. The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues on Sunday (5) and you will be able to follow all the action live online.

The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in a number of territories so please check the list here. ALSO CHECK OUT: Timetable, start lists and results | media information sheets and athlete biographies

The organizers have revealed that a two-hour live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel, beginning at 16:00 local time (14:00 GMT). If you are viewing in the USA, the meeting will get underway at 10:00 am ET.

However, you can watch from other platforms our use a VPN to get access to the webcast from anywhere in the world. Several world and Olympic champions, including Tokyo 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico and hammer throw champs Anita Włodarczyk and Wojciech Nowicki, as well as US sprint icon Allyson Felix, will all compete on Sunday.

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

What Channels Showing The 2022 Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meeting?