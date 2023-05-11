Where to to watch the 2023 SEC Outdoor Championships?

LSU will serve as host of the 2023 Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships Thursday through Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. This is the first time since 2012 LSU has played host to the SEC Championships.

Competition begins at 11:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, 11 a.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Live results can be found at SECsports.com and LSUsports.net.

2023 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships Schedule

DATE TIME (CT) RESULTS WATCH Thursday, May 11 12-4:30 PM CT – SECN+ 5:30-9:00 PM CT – SECN+ Friday, May 12 11:30 AM-4:30 PM CT – SECN+ 5:00-8:30 PM CT – SECN+ Saturday, May 13 2:00-3:30 PM CT – SECN+ 5:00-9:00 PM CT – SECN

Meet: 2023 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Site: Baton Rouge, La. Venue: Bernie Moore Track

Stadium Dates: Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13, 2023

Results: https://live.deltatiming.com/meets/20380

Talent: Dwight Stones, Dan O’Brien, John Anderson, Larra Overton

The broadcast talent includes Dwight Stones, Dan O'Brien, John Anderson and Larra Overton.

A total of 16 SEC men’s and women’s track and field teams are ranked among the nation’s top-25 teams, according to the latest national rankings announced Monday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

A nation-leading nine SEC women’s programs are ranked in the top-25: No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 18 Alabama and No. 20 Tennessee. No other conference has more than six women’s teams in the top-25.

A nation-best seven SEC men’s programs are ranked in the top-25: No. 1 Arkansas, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 LSU, No. 16 Georgia and No. 24 Auburn.

SEC men’s and women’s track and field athletes lead the nation in 15 individual events entering this weekend’s SEC Championships.

The Arkansas men and the Florida women won the SEC titles last year in Oxford, Miss. Tennessee has claimed a league-leading 25 SEC men’s titles, while LSU has claimed a league-leading 13 SEC women’s titles.