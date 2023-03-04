Track and XC

Where to watch and follow the 2023 Tokyo Marathon?

March 4, 2023
    The 2023 Tokyo Marathon will take place on Sunday, March 5 at 9:05 local time / 7:05 PM Eastern Time (ET). The race will feature top athletes such as Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma and Ashete Bekere in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. For those in the United States and Canada, you can watch live on FloSports.

    The race will be broadcast live on several TV channels and streaming platforms, including ESPN 3 and ESPN Play in 47 countries, TBS in Japan, and Eurosport Player in Europe. Coverage of the event is set to be shown in 157 overseas countries and territories, while fans can also follow the live results: live leaderboard.

    Viewers can also watch the race for Free stream on Weibo with Japanese commentary, Tele Depote, and on Great Sports Media for viewers in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. CANAL+ in Sub-saharan Africa and CANAL+ in Ethiopia

    Bekere, who finished second in Tokyo last year with a personal best of 2:17:58, is looking to improve her time in this year’s race. The women’s field also includes Tigist Abayechew from Ethiopia and Rosemary Wanjiru from Kenya, who finished second and third in the Berlin marathon last September with times of 2:18:00 and 2:18:03, respectively.

    On the men’s side, Lemma is expected to face strong competition from a field that features six sub-2:05 athletes and 46 others who have run under 2:10 in their careers. 

    The race will be a World Athletics Platinum Label road race, which means it meets the highest standards for organization, quality of the field, and competition.

    Watch the 2023 Tokyo Marathon Live

