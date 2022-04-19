Where to watch and listen to LSU vs UL Lafayette?

LSU vs UL Lafayette in Alex Box Stadium

No. 22 LSU will look to bounce back from a three-game losing streak when it plays host to UL Lafayette in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night, April 19.

The Tigers are coming off a 0-3 road defeat against Arkansas last week, but coach Jay Johnson believes his team will shake off those defeats and return to winning ways today in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

At the same time, the coach is also challenging his team to improve in the coming fixtures.

“We’ve got to go to work… and improve,” Johnson said. “We’re halfway through the SEC schedule, and we need to get better in order to beat the teams at the top of the league.”

UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns (20-15) at No. 22 LSU Fighting Tigers (23-12)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, April 19 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 22 D1 Baseball; No. 23 USA Today

• ULL – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

STREAMING LIVE ONLINE

The game may be viewed live on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. UL LAFAYETTE

• LSU leads the all-time series with UL Lafayette, 56-27, as the squads first met in 1912. LSU has won six of the last nine and 16 of the 24 meetings with ULL since 2000. The Tigers defeated the Cajuns, 11-2, last season (Feb. 24) to break the Cajuns’ three-game win streak in the series. Tuesday’s game marks the seventh time LSU and the Cajuns will meet in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic – the Tigers won the first four Pontiff Classic meetings over the Cajuns in 2009, 2015, 2016 and 2017 before UL-Lafayette captured Pontiff Classic wins over the Tigers in 2018 and 2019. All six prior meetings between the teams in the Pontiff Classic occurred at Zephyr Field (aka “The Shrine on Airline”) in Metairie, La.

ABOUT THE WALLY PONTIFF JR. FOUNDATION CLASSIC

• Proceeds from Tuesday’s game will go to the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation, which benefits charitable organizations throughout Louisiana. Wally Pontiff Jr., a 2001 and 2002 all-SEC third baseman at LSU, died in 2002 at the age of 21 due to a heart abnormality. Pontiff Jr. played at LSU from 2000-02, and he was the starting designated hitter for the Tigers’ 2000 College World Series championship team.

• LSU is 12-4 in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic, which began in 2004 when the Tigers posted a 9-3 win over Southeastern Louisiana. The Tigers are 1-0 vs. Southeastern Louisiana; 1-1 vs. Rice; 1-1 vs. New Orleans; 4-2 vs. UL-Lafayette; 4-0 vs. Southern Miss and 1-0 vs. Southern University in Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic games.

• Tuesday’s game marks the first Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic since April 16, 2019, when UL Lafayette posted a 6-5 win over LSU at The Shrine on Airline in Metairie, La.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“I’m very familiar with how great a player Wally Pontiff Jr. was here, a national champion and All-SEC player. He was part of the 2000 national championship team that was one of the best LSU teams in history. The purpose the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation is awesome, raising money for charities throughout Louisiana. We’re very excited to be able to participate in this cause again this season.”