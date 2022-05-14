Where to watch Day 2 Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships 2022?

OXFORD, Miss. (May 13, 2022) – The Tennessee men and Auburn women hold the team leads entering the final day of competition at the 2022 Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships held here at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex.

The SEC Outdoor Championships conclude on Saturday with action beginning at 12:30 p.m. Live television coverage will begin at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network. Follow live results

The Tennessee men lead the team standings with 55 total points, followed by Alabama (54), Arkansas (45), Georgia (27), LSU (20), Mississippi State (18), Florida (17), Texas A&M (14), Auburn (11), Kentucky (5), Ole Miss (3), South Carolina (3) and Missouri (1).

Auburn leads the women’s standings with 36 points, followed by Florida (32), Texas A&M (28), Georgia (27.5), Ole Miss (27), Alabama (26), Arkansas (22), Kentucky (21), Tennessee (21), LSU (20.5), Mississippi State (14), Missouri (13), Vanderbilt (13) and South Carolina (11).

Individual champions crowned

Georgia’s Johannes Erm won the men’s decathlon with 8,132 points, while Sterling Lester of Florida won the women’s heptathlon with 5,749 total points.

Other individual women’s champions crowned on Friday were: Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin in the high jump (1.95m), Georgia’s Ana da Silva in the shot put (18.46m), Florida’s Jasmine Moore in the long jump (6.73m), and Auburn’s Joyce Kimeli in the 3000m steeplechase (9:58.31).

Other individual men’s winners on Friday were: Tennessee’s Wayne Pinnock in the long jump (8.05m), Tennessee’s Jordan West in the shot put (20.28m), and Arkansas’ Andrew Kibet in the 3000m steeplechase (8:42.87). The pole vault has been rescheduled for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Individual champions crowned Thursday were: Auburn’s Madi Malone in the women’s hammer throw (69.39m), Alabama’s Bobby Colantonio in the men’s hammer throw (72.59m), Auburn’s Ashley Carter in the women’s javelin (54.90m), Mississippi State’s DJ Jonsson in the men’s javelin (76.39m), Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat in the women’s 10,000m (34:18.10) and Alabama’s Victor Kiprop in the men’s 10,000m (29:16.07).