Where to watch Euro 2020 final: England v Italy

You can watch the live streaming coverage of Euro 2020 final between England and Italy on ESPN, with WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app also providing the broadcast on Sunday, July 11. If you have an ESPN+ subscription you can also stream the coverage online.

How to watch Euro 2020 final

You can sign up for a free trial with Sling TV to get access to ESPN and if you have a streaming device such as an Amazon FireTV, Firestick, Roku or a high-end mobile phone, you can streaming the action live with internet access.

After a month of battles, the tournament comes down to one more match which will decide if Italy or England will be champion of Europe. The two teams will meet at Wembley Stadium and the kick-off time for this encounter is 3:00 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: USA drops Tokyo Olympic warmup game to Nigeria, 90-87

England heads into the Euro 2020 final trying to win the nation’s first title in the competition with the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, and Luke Shaw leading the way for Three Lions. Gareth Southgate’s team is also trying to win its first major title since lifting the 1966 World Cup crown.

In the meantime, Italy is going in search of it second Euro title after winning the European Championship in 1968.

Roberto Mancini has this team playing attractive football again and the Azzurri who beat Spain on penalties in their semi-final are confident about finishing off something they’ve started so impressively last month.

Italy, which has won four World Cup titles, with the most recent coming in 2006, will look to Jorginho and Marco Verratti to lead the midfield battle, while the backline will see veterans Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini starting in the heart of the defense.

helsea’s Emerson Palmieri will continue to deputise at left-back, with exciting frontline being led by Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa who have been playing high-tempo football.

The Euro 2020 final will the last of 51 games in the competition after being delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic.