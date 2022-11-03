Where to watch Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles?

HOUSTON, Texas —— Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel to the lowly one-win Houston Texans in tonight’s Thursday Night Football game at NRG Stadium here in Texas, and fans in the USA can watch the live streaming on PRIME VIDEO at 8:15 PM ET.
WHAT: Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles
WHERE: NRG Stadium in Houston, TX
TIME: 8:15 PM ET
LIVE STREAM: PRIME VIDEO
This game will see the Eagles (7-0), the only perfect team left in the NFL this season –going for their eighth successive win of the campaign and according to ESPN Analytics, the visitor have an 84.1% chance of extending their undefeated run this year and improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history as the Week 9 schedule begins.
Hurts, who was born in Houston and grew up around 25 miles from NRG Stadium, has been in great form this season for Philadelphia, which has won 10 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.
The 24-year-old Hurts threw a career-high four touchdown passes last week to pilot the Eagles to a 35-13 win over Pittsburgh and his 300.3 all-purpose yards of offense per game leads all NFC quarterbacks this season. He has a total of 10 touchdown passes this season and has thrown for 1,799 yards.
Houston (1-5-1) is yet to win at home this season, but Davis Mills will be aiming to lead from the front as his offense tries to get the better of an Eagles defense which has allowed just 16.9 points per game from the opening seven games of the season.
The Texans lost to Las Vegas and Tennessee in the last two games and face an uphill task of taking down the Eagles who have despatched everyone so far this season.