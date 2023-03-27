Where to watch Jamaica Boys’ and Girls’ Champs 2023?

KINGSTON (March 27, 2023) — The ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships, also known as CHAMPS 2023, is scheduled to take place from March 27 to April 1 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. This highly anticipated event is expected to draw a large audience, and fans can catch the live streaming CHAMPS 2023 coverage on 1spotmedia.com. To stay updated with live results and updates from the event, visit [link to live results].

Multiple options are available for fans to watch and listen to the events. Local television channels such as Television Jamaica and TVJ Sports will provide TV broadcasts, while Hitz92 FM and Omega Radio (KLAS FM) will offer live radio commentary.

The subscription prices for CHAMPS 2023 started at USD $27.99 for the Early Early Bird Season Pass and have since increased. Now, if you want to watch the webcast on 1spotmedia.com you will have to pay the Regular Season Pass at USD $37.99. There are also several daily passes for $12.99 for the first three days, before an increase to $17.99 for Day 4 and $23.99 for Day 5.

The championships will kick off on Tuesday, March 28 at 9:00 a.m. CT with the Girls Class Three 1500m heats and the Class One Boys Long Jump preliminary round. The closing event on Saturday’s Day 5, on April 1, will feature the 4x400m relay races for both boys and girls, with defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen High School vying for the team championship.

Fans can look forward to strong competition from other schools such as Calabar, Jamaica College (JC), Wolmer’s, St. Jago, STETHS, and Edwin Allen on the boys’ side, while the likes of Hydel High, St. Jago and Holmwood Technical High School are among the podium candidates on the girls’ side.

Get ready for something special as this year’s Boys’ and Girls’ CHAMPS 2023 promises to be an exciting and highly competitive event that is not to be missed. Stay tuned for more updates and results as they happen.