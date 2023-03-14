Where to Watch Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago tonight?

KINGSTON, Jamaica (March 14) —— Jamaica’s national football team will look to redeem themselves after their 1-0 defeat against Caribbean neighbors Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday. The two sides are set to face off again in the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday night, March 14, in their second friendly international game. Kick-off will be at 8:00 pm ET, and fans can catch the live action on YouTube.

Where to Watch Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago

Following their disappointing loss in the first game, the Reggae Boyz are eager to turn things around against their chief rivals. Veteran defender Adrian Mariappa, who captained the Reggae Boyz in the previous game, expressed his disappointment with the result.

However, Mariappa believes that they can improve and put on a better performance in the return fixture.

Despite the defeat, the game was an opportunity for the team to assess new players and build something new, as there were a lot of new faces in the squad. According to Mariappa, the team is a work in progress, but they have the potential to play better and achieve a better result.

Jamaica’s new head coach, Heimer Hallgrimsson, took charge of his first home game on Saturday. The team had only a few days to train together before the match, and with many new players in the squad, it was challenging to get everyone to gel.

However, Mariappa believes that time is on the young players’ side and expects big things from them in the future.

“We know it’s not our best game but, you know,” Mariappa said in the Jamaica Observer. “There’s a lot of new faces, a lot of young guys in there as well so, you know, the game was about obviously looking at players and trying to, you know, build something as well and integrate a lot of new guys into the team. So, it’s a work in progress,” the 36-year-old defender said.

“We know we can play better and, obviously, we want a better result. We’ve got another game and a few days as well to put on a bit of showing but yeah, listen, it’s a work in progress,” Mariappa reiterated.

“You know we’ve [only] had a few days’ training, all together. Like I said, a lot of new boys coming in so being able to gel…it’s hard.

“So listen, the time [is] on a lot of these boys’ side as well so I expect a lot of big things for the young guys in the future,” he noted.