Where To Watch & Listen To Jamaica Scorpions vs. Leeward Islands Hurricanes Super50 Cup Game

Here is how you can watch and listen to live streaming coverage of the Jamaica Scorpions against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their must-win CG Insurance Super50 Cup game at North Sound.

The Leeward Islands won the toss and has decided to field first with Aldane Thomas and Brandon King coming out to open the batting for the Scorpions. Spinner Ashmead Nedd and left-arm medium-pacer Colin Archibald are the opening bowlers for the Leewards.

The Jamaica Scorpions have lost their three opening games to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Guyana Jaguars, and Windward Islands Volcanoes, so another defeat would more than likely end their chances of making the semi-finals.

Jamaica is the other team in this tournament this year without a win.

Shameful!

“Losing the first three games in the tournament means it is naturally hard for any team to come back, but I always say it is not how you start, it is how you finish and I think we can finish on a high,” batsman Andre McCarthy told the Jamaica Observer.

“The dressing room conversation is more tactical now, we have to play like how the other teams are playing and just work out the equations better. We have two games to come, which are must-win because once we win those two we qualify for the semi-finals, so that is what we need to do,” McCarthy added.

“It is not that we aren’t playing good cricket, it is just that we haven’t got it together as yet individually and as a team. We keep losing a cluster of wickets in the middle overs and that’s one of the areas that we need to focus on and fix heading into those games.”