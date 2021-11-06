Where to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City; Game time, TV streams

Starting lineups, team news, game time and how to watch live coverage of the Manchester derby here on today. You can watch live online streaming and television coverage of the game from Old Trafford between Manchester United and Manchester City live on NBCSN and NBCsports.com.
Which United team will show today? Ole needs his best team as he continues to fight for his job at Old Trafford. Another heavy defeat would certainly add more pressure on the Red Devils boss.
WATCH: Manchester United v. Manchester City
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes to the side that started the 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday. Central defender Raphael Varane as already reported is out with a hamstring injury he picked up last week, Paul Pogba is suspended and Marcus Rashford drops to the bench after not feeling so well earlier in the week.
Victor Lindelof returns in the back-three, while Fred and Mason Greenwood also start but there is no place among the substitutes for veteran forward Edinson Cavani who has picked up an injury.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fernandes, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Ronaldo. Subs: Henderson, Martial, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Sancho, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek.
Last weekend’s home defeat by Crystal Palace has left Manchester City’s title defence in trouble.
ALSO READ: Video highlights, recap: Hornets beat Nets 111-95
Despite beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in September, they are now five points adrift of Thomas Tuchel’s side. In addition, their goal difference is nine less than Chelsea.
With Kevin de Bruyne not yet at his best and Jack Grealish producing in bursts rather than on a consistent basis since his record £100m transfer from Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola definitely has issues to deal with.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also makes three changes to the side that began the 4-1 win over Club Bruges in the Champions League.
Aymeric Laporte is suspended while Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez dropped to the bench as Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, and Gabriel Jesus all start.
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Silva, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden. Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer.