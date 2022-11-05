Where to watch No. 1 Tennessee vs No. 3 Georgia SEC showdown free online? – Nov. 5

ATHENS, GA —— Watch the No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia SEC showdown live online today with the College Football Playoff rankings and Associated Press Top 25 top spot at stake. You can watch this game live on CBS from the Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA, with live game stats and play-by-play Gamecast available here Live Stats.
No. 2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0) – Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS) – WATCH LIVE STREAM HERE | Listen – Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial) | Live stream: Paramount+ | Mobile app: Paramount+ app
Despite being ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, released in Week 1 on Tuesday night, Georgia comes in as a 9-point favorite to beat Tennessee, and ESPN Analytics is also giving the Bulldogs (8-0) a 74.4% chance to win this game. Georgia is the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 Rankings, but a loss here today will certainly see them falling behind the Volunteers in this poll as well.
The winner of this encounter will take command of the SEC East as well as the lead in the race for a spot in the SEC conference championship game in Atlanta. READ MORE: Week 10 Top 25 college football schedule; live TV channels, game times – Nov. 5
Tennessee, who has five wins against Top 25 teams already this season, is coming off a 44-6 victory over the then-No. 19 Kentucky last weekend and the visitors will be fancing their chances in what is their second SEC heavy-weight showdown, following last month’s 52-49 victory over the then-No. 3 Alabama at home.
Georgia leads this head-to-head series against Tennessee 26-23-2 and the Bulldogs have won the last five meetings. In the last three meetings, Georgia scored more than 40 points against Tennessee, including last year’s 41-17 win in Knoxville. The last time these two teams met in Athens in 2020, the Bulldogs won 44-21.