Where to watch the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. –The Southeastern Conference and the University of Missouri will serve as host of the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo. The meet will be televised live on the SEC Network.
The men’s 8K race is scheduled for a 10:05 a.m. CT start, while the women’s 6K race will begin at 11 a.m. CT. An awards ceremony will follow the women’s race. Admission to the 2021 SEC Cross Championships is free and open to the public. This marks the first time Missouri has served as host of the SEC Cross Country Championships.
2021 SEC Cross Country Championships
October 29, 2021
Gans Creek Cross Country Course – Columbia, Mo.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|LIVE RESULTS
|NETWORK
|Men’s 8k
|10:05 a.m.
|Race Results
|SEC Network
|Women’s 6k
|11 a.m.
|Race Results
|SEC Network
Five SEC teams enter the SEC Championships listed among the nation’s top-25 teams according to the most recent rankings released last week. In the women’s rankings, Alabama is ranked fifth, while Ole Miss is No. 11 and Arkansas is No. 15. Arkansas is the highest-ranked SEC men’s squad at No. 6, while Alabama is No. 22. Ole Miss is just outside the top-25 at No. 28.
Arkansas won the SEC men’s title last year after Ole Miss had won the previous two. The Razorbacks have won each of the last eight women’s crowns. Arkansas has 26 all-time SEC men’s cross country championships and 21 women’s titles to lead all teams.
Coverage of the SEC Cross Country Championships begins at 10 a.m. CT on the SEC Network. Official results will be available at pttiming.com.