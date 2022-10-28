Where to watch the 2022 Big Ten Cross Country Championships?

The University of Michigan women’s and men’s cross country teams will host the Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Friday (Oct. 28) at U-M Golf Course. The championships will start at 10:45 a.m. with the women’s 6k race, followed by the men’s 8k at 11:45 a.m., and both races will be streamed live on B1G+.

This will be the first time since 2008 that the Wolverines have held the conference meet.

Wisconsin is the highest-ranked Big Ten school in the latest U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Coaches Poll, ahead of No. 22 Ohio State and No. 23 Michigan State.

Ohio State has proven to be tough competition for the Badgers as they finished one point ahead of UW at the Roy Griak Invitational (Sept. 23). The following weekend, Wisconsin bested Ohio State winning the Loyola Lakefront Invitational (Sept 30).

Fans can also follow the action on Instagram and Twitter @BadgerTrackXC.