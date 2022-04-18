Where to watch the 2022 Boston Marathon?

Watch the 2022 Boston Marathon Live Streaming

Watch the live stream from the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18 on CBS Boston’s WBZ-TV, USA Network, Peacock TV and the NBC Sports App.

We are expecting an outstanding race on Monday as this year’s Boston Marathon will feature perhaps the best field in the history of the contest.

Race day schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Handcycles and duos 9:37 a.m.: Elite men race 9:45 a.m.: Elite women race 9:50 a.m.: Para athletics divisions 10 a.m.: Wave 1 10:25 a.m.: Wave 2 10:50 a.m.: Wave 3 11:15 a.m.: Wave 4

The women’s race is expected to be the feature event with Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir, the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games champion and Joyciline Jepkosgei, the London Marathon winner, renewing their rivalry on the road.

CBS Boston’s WBZ-TV is honored to once again be the exclusive local broadcast partner of the Boston Marathon, providing live wire-to-wire coverage of this world-class race for nearly 40 years.

WBZ-TV offers a full range of Boston Marathon news, features, and athlete interviews, from the pre-dawn hours in Hopkinton to the celebration and emotion at the finish line in Copley Square…all to get viewers closer to Boston Marathon news and information as well as what the race means locally and around the world.

Dedicated to serving the community, WBZ-TV is proud of its legacy as the exclusive broadcast partner to many of Boston’s signature events.

Live race coverage on WBZ-TV will air from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, with a race re-broadcast on TV38 on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

For more about CBS Boston’s WBZ-TV, go to www.cbsboston.com.

Boston Marathon 2022 LIVE NATIONAL COVERAGE: USA NETWORK