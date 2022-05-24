Where to watch the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A total of 117 institutions will be competing in the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds hosted by the University of Arkansas at John McDonnell Field from May 25-28.

Men’s Start list

Women’s Start list

The NCAA West Preliminary Rounds are the first two rounds of the NCAA Championships, and the top 12 in each event advance to the semifinal and final held in Eugene, Oregon (June 8-11).

The Razorbacks will have 26 entries in the men’s regional field with 22 athletes contesting 16 of the 20 events contested. The four events that will not include Arkansas are 400m hurdles, shot put, discus, and javelin.

Events with multiple Razorback entries include the 800m (3), 5,000m (3), 10,000m (3), 110m hurdles (3), long jump (2), and hammer (2).

Leading team entries among the men include Texas (31), Oklahoma (28), Iowa (27), Texas Tech (27), Arkansas (26), Texas A&M (26), Oregon (24), BYU (23), Baylor (20), Arizona State (19), Minnesota (19), USC (19), and Washington (19).

Arkansas already has a pair of decathletes qualified for the NCAA Championships in Eugene as Ayden Owens-Delerme and Daniel Spejcher are among the field of 24 who will compete in the NCAA decathlon.

This marks the 12th consecutive time the Razorbacks will be represented in the decathlon at the NCAA Championships. Other teams with athletes in the decathlon for at least 4+ years include Georgia (10), Michigan State (5), and Kansas State (4).

Arkansas is one just three schools nationally to have both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 in the men’s NCAA field every year since 2010. The other two schools – Florida and LSU – are competing in the NCAA East.

The Razorbacks are the only school in the NCAA West to have both relays qualify to the NCAA preliminary rounds every year of the regional format.

Following is the list of Arkansas entries with their seed place and mark heading into the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds.

By SHAWN PRICE, Arkansas Athletics