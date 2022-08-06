SportingAlert.com
Where to watch the 2022 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia today?

Find out how to watch online and on TV and follow live updates as Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Mondo Duplantis, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Alison Dos Santos and others compete at the ninth leg of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League in Silesia this Saturday. You can watch live streaming on Peacock TV Premium in the United States!

With the World Athletics Championships 2022 behind them, the world’s best athletes return their focus to the Wanda Diamond League this weekend, as the series touches down in Poland for the first time in its history. 

The ninth leg of this season’s campaign promises a whole host of high-class performances, with Shaunae Miller-Uibo going up against Shericka Jackson in the 200m and Alison Dos Santos and Mondo Duplantis hoping to continue their dominant form in the 400m hurdles and pole vault.

Check out the information below to find out where you can follow and watch the meeting on TV, livestream and social media. Live results

Where to watch the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia?

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 16:00 local time (GMT +2) or 10:00 am ET.

The livestream will NOT be available in all territories so please check below so see how to watch in your area.

To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information

TerritoriesBroadcaster
Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western SaharaSupersport (English) / Canal+ (French)
ArgentinaTeleRed
AustraliaFox Sports
Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, LithuaniaTV3 (SIA)
Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, SloveniaSportklub
BelgiumVRT
BrazilGlobo / Newco – Band Sport
BulgariaA1 – Sport Max
Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin IslandsFlow Sports
ChinaCCTV
Czech RepublicCeska Televize
DenmarkNENT
FinlandMTV
France / MonacoSportall / AthleTV
GermanySky Deutschland
Greece / CyprusTAF / ERT
IndiaViacom 18
IsraelCharlton
Italy and the Vatican CitySky / Rai
HungaryMTVA
MacauTDM
Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican RepublicSky Mexico
NetherlandsZiggo Sports / NOS
New ZealandSpark
NorwayNRK
PolandPolsat
PortugalSport TV Portugal
SingaporeStarhub
South KoreaKBS
SlovakiaRTV
SpainMovistar
SwedenC More-TV4 / SVT
SwitzerlandSRG
ThailandCineplex / Mono
TurkeySsport
United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseasBBC
UkraineSentana
USANBC Sports
VietnamSCTV
Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, VenezuelaWanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook
